Rick Pitino: NCAA Hoops Should Start in January, Only Play Conference Schedule

ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/Getty Images

As Rick Pitino prepares for his first season at Iona College, the veteran coach thinks the college basketball season should be pushed back due to the coronavirus.

The sport was one of the first in the United States to be affected by the pandemic with men's and women's tournaments being canceled in March. College sports remained suspended throughout the spring, with football players only beginning to return to campus last month for practices.

Summer basketball activities are allowed to begin on July 20.

NCAA president Mark Emmert recently suggested the 2020-21 season could begin even earlier to account for potential positive COVID-19 tests.

"You may have to say, 'Look, we're going to stop playing for two weeks.' Well, if you started the season earlier and you've shortened the number of contests, you could afford to have some disruptions and still get a full season in," Emmert told Seth Davis of The Athletic.

Pitino's plan could help reduce the risk even further by giving more time to treat the disease.

The 67-year-old coach is best known for his time with Kentucky and Louisville, winning a national championship with each school. He spent the past few seasons in Greece after being fired by Louisville in 2017, but he will return to NCAA basketball this season with Iona.