Ex-Raiders, Jets Safety Burgess Owens Wins Republican Primary for US House Seat

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

Burgess Owens, former NFL star, and candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat, speaks during the 4th District GOP Debate at the KUED studios on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 1, 2020. The Republican race to take on Utah's lone Congressional Democrat is still a four-way contest, and the contenders were split during a debate on whether a hardline conservative or a more centrist candidate would be the party's best chance in November. (Steve Griffin/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)
Steve Griffin/Associated Press

The Associated Press declared former NFL safety Burgess Owens the victor in the Republican primary for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in Utah's fourth congressional district Wednesday.

The state of Utah has tallied 34,090 votes (43.53 percent of the popular vote) for Owens, with Kim Coleman in second with 18,675 votes (23.85 percent). Coleman announced Wednesday she was conceding the race:

Owens will now challenge the incumbent, Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams, in the November elections.

The 68-year-old spent 10 seasons in the NFL. Seven of those years came with the New York Jets, and he ended his career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders. He was a member of the Raiders team in 1980 that went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XV.

Speaking with JetsCountry's Kristian Dyer in June, Owens said he'll avoid tuning in to NFL games if the protest movement sparked by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues.

"If [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell allows Kaepernick to come back, if they allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I'm willing to not watch the game," he said. "The only thing that can change the league is to change commissioners. This has been going on way too long, it is four years of this mess."   

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    AFC East HC Not Sold on Cam

    Rival HC doesn’t see Newton starting Week 1: ‘I know one thing for a fact: the Patriots love Jarrett Stidham’ (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AFC East HC Not Sold on Cam

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Will Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Sign?

    Predictions for the seven biggest names still on the market

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Where Will Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Sign?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach: Lamar Isn't a Finished Product

    Jackson's QB coach tells B/R exactly where the MVP can still get better

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coach: Lamar Isn't a Finished Product

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Big RBs Who Will Break Your Heart 💔

    Nick Chubb, Saquon Barkley and others who just can't find the end zone

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Big RBs Who Will Break Your Heart 💔

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report