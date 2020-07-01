NBA Restart at Disney World Will Reportedly Cost League over $150 Million

David Banks/Associated Press

The NBA will incur over $150 million in operating costs to run the restarted season in Orlando, according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

These expenditures include housing for 22 teams at three different resorts at Walt Disney World, plus food, entertainment, coronavirus testing and more.

It adds to the projected $1 billion in losses due to the coronavirus, which caused the season to be suspended in March. Teams will also lose out on ticket sales with games being played without fans.

The return in Orlando helps the league recoup some revenue, especially with television rights. ESPN's Bobby Marks projected a loss of $2 billion in revenue had the season been canceled.

Commissioner Adam Silver still acknowledged the plans aren't cost-effective.

"It comes into play that we feel an obligation to our sport and to the industry to find a new normal," he told Time Magazine. "It doesn't come into play in terms of dollars and cents because frankly, it's not all that economical for us to play on this campus. It's enormously expensive."

Though there were concerns among players about life within the bubble, away from their families, the NBA has ensured a positive atmosphere for those involved.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, players will have daily entertainment that includes movie screenings, DJ sets and video games as well as barbers, manicurists, pedicurists and a 24-hour VIP concierge service.

The goal is to provide an all-inclusive environment for the players as they sacrifice their lives on the outside and dedicate themselves to completing the 2019-20 season.