Clippers Rumors: Analyzing Joakim Noah Contract, Role for LA

It took four months, but Joakim Noah is nearing his much-delayed debut with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Back in March, the Clippers signed the veteran center to a 10-day contract. However, the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season two days later, leaving Noah without an appearance alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the team's championship chase.

At last, that's about to change.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the details of Noah's new contract. He's signed through the rest of the 2019-20 campaign and 2020-21, but the latter portion of the deal is not guaranteed.

Ultimately, it's a no-risk proposition for the Clippers.

In the immediate future, Noah brings experience and emotional leadership to a top Western Conference contender.

After such a long layoff, Doc Rivers may initially use a larger rotation to close out the regular season in hopes of preparing the Clippers for a deep playoff run. Noah can clean up minutes behind Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell on the depth chart.

Noah last played an NBA game for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game.

The key question is his health. Clearly, the Clippers are comfortable with Noah's recovery from an Achilles injury, but he's 35. Chasing an active forward or center probably isn't an ideal role for Noah; he might just be a situational piece.

Still, that could be valuable.

While with Memphis, Noah contributed as a capable post-up defender who provided some versatility on offense. He's always crashed for rebounds and typically made good decisions as a passer. If that remains true, he can handle a small, regular role.

Overall, the worst-case scenario—at least for Los Angeles—is hardly one at all. If Noah doesn't perform well, Zubac and Harrell can handle the minutes. And the Clippers can release Noah this offseason because of his non-guaranteed deal.

Noah, meanwhile, has an opportunity to prove he deserves a place as a reserve this summer and potentially beyond.

