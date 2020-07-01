Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Fire Back at Fan Threatening NBA Boycott over BLM

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 28: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz look on during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 28, 2020 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)
Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have little time for their fans who don't support the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a since-deleted post (h/t Yahoo Sports' Liz Roscher), Twitter user ThorOdinson543 wrote, "If you paint 'BLM' on the Court, you have LOST this Utah Jazz fan FOR LIFE. Never again. Won't even watch on TV. Gone like Yesterday."

Mitchell and Gobert responded to the declaration:

The fan was referencing a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne about the WNBA and NBA tentatively planning to write "Black Lives Matter" on the courts they'll use to stage games this month.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears also reported the NBA was working with the National Basketball Players Association to replace the names on the backs of player jerseys with "personalized social justice, social cause or charity messages."  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Chris Paul Stresses Importance of Voting: 'You Really Have a Voice'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chris Paul Stresses Importance of Voting: 'You Really Have a Voice'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Won’t Travel to Orlando

    Nets GM confirms Irving won’t join the NBA’s bubble in Orlando and will continue his shoulder rehab

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Won’t Travel to Orlando

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    30 NBA Teams in 30 Days ✍️

    Hawks aren't going to Disney, but they’re at the center of another national discussion. Our series starts in Atlanta 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 NBA Teams in 30 Days ✍️

    Eric Yeboah
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion on Next-Gen 2K21 Cover

    Williamson announced as cover athlete for NBA 2K21 on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion on Next-Gen 2K21 Cover

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report