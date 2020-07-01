Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Fire Back at Fan Threatening NBA Boycott over BLM

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have little time for their fans who don't support the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a since-deleted post (h/t Yahoo Sports' Liz Roscher), Twitter user ThorOdinson543 wrote, "If you paint 'BLM' on the Court, you have LOST this Utah Jazz fan FOR LIFE. Never again. Won't even watch on TV. Gone like Yesterday."

Mitchell and Gobert responded to the declaration:

The fan was referencing a report from ESPN's Zach Lowe and Ramona Shelburne about the WNBA and NBA tentatively planning to write "Black Lives Matter" on the courts they'll use to stage games this month.

The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears also reported the NBA was working with the National Basketball Players Association to replace the names on the backs of player jerseys with "personalized social justice, social cause or charity messages."