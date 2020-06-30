Packers' Jordan Love Not Concerned About Aaron Rodgers Talk: 'It Is What It Is'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As the initial shock of the Green Bay Packers selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft has worn off, the talk of Jordan Love taking over the offense from Aaron Rodgers has also calmed down.

The No. 26 overall pick said he's not thinking about the club's long-term plans at the position, either.

"I mean I haven't looked too much into it," Love told John Doran of Fox 11. "Obviously, I hear my friends talk about it all the time and all that, but I don't look into it. It is what it is."

