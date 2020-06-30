Packers' Jordan Love Not Concerned About Aaron Rodgers Talk: 'It Is What It Is'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 1, 2020

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love works out at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. After turning heads last month at the Senior Bowl, Love delivered with another impressive workout Thursday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

As the initial shock of the Green Bay Packers selecting a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft has worn off, the talk of Jordan Love taking over the offense from Aaron Rodgers has also calmed down. 

The No. 26 overall pick said he's not thinking about the club's long-term plans at the position, either.

"I mean I haven't looked too much into it," Love told John Doran of Fox 11. "Obviously, I hear my friends talk about it all the time and all that, but I don't look into it. It is what it is."

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Dez Bryant Hopeful for 2020 NFL Season: 'I Need My Redemption'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dez Bryant Hopeful for 2020 NFL Season: 'I Need My Redemption'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    DeSean Jackson Honors Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor with Custom Cleats

    NFL logo
    NFL

    DeSean Jackson Honors Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor with Custom Cleats

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Robert Kraft's Attorney: Police Used Invasive Surveillance in Prostitution Case

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Robert Kraft's Attorney: Police Used Invasive Surveillance in Prostitution Case

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Packers' 10 Biggest Salary Cap Hits in 2020

    Green Bay Packers logo
    Green Bay Packers

    Packers' 10 Biggest Salary Cap Hits in 2020

    Zach Kruse
    via Packers Wire