Rocket Mortgage Classic 2020: Odds, Tee Times, TV Schedule and Predictions

Bryson DeChambeau has been the most consistent golfer since the PGA Tour's return, but he has not captured a title yet.

That could change at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he enters as the pre-tournament favorite in a field that is weaker than the previous three weeks.

DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and RBC Heritage winner Webb Simpson are the only three players in the Top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking participating at Detroit Golf Club.

DeChambeau will start the tournament alongside Reed and Hideki Matsuyama in one of the featured groups. Simpson, Rickie Fowler and reigning champion Nate Lashley are partnered together in another marquee threesome.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Information

Dates: Thursday, July 2-Sunday, July 5

TV: Golf Channel 3-6 p.m. ET (Thursday and Friday). Golf Channel 1-3 p.m. ET, CBS 3-6 p.m. ET (Saturday and Sunday).

Tee Times

Odds

Bryson DeChambeau (+600; bet $100 to win $600)

Webb Simpson (+1,200)

Patrick Reed (+1,500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1,600)

Hideki Matsuyama (+1,800)

Viktor Hovland (+1,800)

Sungjae Im (+1,800)

Odds can be found on Caesars Palace.

Predictions

Bryson DeChambeau Cashes In on Good Form

DeChambeau has shot 46-under in the three tournaments since the restart.

All but two of his 12 rounds have been in the 60s, and the two that were not were a pair of 70s from the third rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge and RBC Heritage.

Those numbers make him a more-than-deserving favorite in a field that carries fewer of the top golfers in the world than the last three weeks.

The 26-year-old's decision to bulk up during the COVID-19 quarantine has helped his power on the course, which he hopes to exploit in Detroit, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

"We're going to see what it produces for me, but being able to hit an 8-iron 195 yards is a pretty good asset," DeChambeau said. "Even though it limits my driving capabilities, my irons are going to be a lot shorter going into the greens no matter what club I have.

"I think there's a lot of bunkers that are around like 290 (yards), so hopefully I'll be able to clear those and take those out of play," DeChambeau said.

DeChambeau ranks second in driving distance, eighth in birdies average and ninth in greens in regulation.

If he continues to shine in most aspects of his game and adjusts well to the course, DeChambeau should be able to back up his favorite status.

Tyrrell Hatton Produces Another Set Of Low Scores

Hatton could be the most likely top-tier golfer to steal the show from DeChambeau.

The Englishman marveled at Harbour Town Golf Links with three rounds in the 60s that led to a tie for third.

That performance added to a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and three other top-15 finishes from before the shut down.

In each of his five appearances during the 2019-20 season, the 28-year-old put up at least two rounds in the 60s, and in three of those tournaments, he produced a trio of cards in that range.

Hatton does not have the long-drive ability of DeChambeau, ranking 87th in driving distance, but he is 10th in greens in regulation and owns the fourth-best scoring average.

If he replicates that form, Hatton could contend alongside DeChambeau for the majority of the competition, and they might be even end up as a final pairing over the weekend.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.