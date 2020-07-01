NFL Free Agents 2020: Jadeveon Clowney, Clay Matthews Landing-Spot Predictions

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cam Newton's signing with the New England Patriots over the weekend took one notable name off the free-agent market, but several quality players still remain. Newton's signing, though, might jump-start the process of claiming them, as it's a stark reminder that deals can come together seemingly out of nowhere.

If a team is interested in a remaining free agent like pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, it would be unwise to procrastinate.

Clowney is probably the most notable name left on the open market. A three-time Pro Bowler and former No. 1 overall pick, Clowney remains unsigned for two primary reasons.

For one, Clowney underwent surgery for a core muscle injury that hampered him during the 2019 season. With league-wide restrictions on travel and visits in place, it has likely been difficult for teams to assess Clowney's health.

The other issue is Clowney's sizeable contract demands. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported back in March that Clowney was seeking a deal in the $20 million-per-year range. Given the uncertainty surrounding Clowney's health, teams have been unwilling to pay that.

However, Clowney may not be adamant about that $20 million-per-year figure. Josina Anderson reported that he is open to offers and is hoping to sign before the start of the regular season:

This suggests that Clowney could eventually take the best offer that gets him into camp in time to prepare for the season. However, Clowney may still lean toward certain teams, as he made it clear in January that he wants to go to a contender.

So while teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets may be interested in Clowney, he may only consider them if recent playoff teams aren't an option. The Seattle Seahawks remain the most sensible landing spot for Clowney, as they check the contender box, employed him in 2019 and know more about his health than any of the other 31 teams possibly could.

Prediction: Clowney signs with Seattle.

Clay Matthews III

Clowney isn't the only notable pass-rusher still available. Clay Matthews III is still on the open market, and while he may be 34 years old, he can still be a productive player. Just last season, he had .80 sacks and 37 tackles for the Los Angeles Rams.

Matthews has also been busy this offseason preparing to play. As he has done in recent years, he's spent the offseason training with former teammate and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari. This year they trained in Matthews' home gym.

"That way we're not exposing ourselves to anything outside, and we were able to push each other and train during a time when it was true social distancing and isolation," Bakhtiari said, per Ryan Wood of Packers News.

At this stage of his career, Matthews isn't going to command the type of money that Clowney might. However, he can still be a valuable defensive piece for a contender.

A contender that makes a ton of sense for Matthews is the Baltimore Ravens. According to NFL.com's Michael Silver, the Ravens actually offered Matthews more money last offseason than the Rams did. They're coming off a 14-2 season and would give Matthews a prime opportunity to chase a ring.

A return to the Packers would also make sense, but Baltimore seems like the best combination of fit and opportunity.

Prediction: Matthews signs with Baltimore.

Larry Warford



One free agent who hasn't garnered a ton of attention is former New Orleans Saints guard Larry Warford. Warford didn't hit the open market until May after the Saints used their first-round pick on Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.

This meant that many of the teams that might have spent big to land Warford were already low on cap space by the time he was available.

While Warford isn't as big a name as Clowney or Matthews, he's one of the best players still available. He's a three-time Pro Bowler who won't turn 30 for a full year. He would make a ton of sense for contenders and rebuilding teams alike.

The team that makes the most sense for Warford, though, is the Philadelphia Eagles. Philadelphia recently lost starting guard Brandon Brooks for the season to a torn Achilles and are in need of a replacement.

Albert Breer of The MMQB recently suggested that Philadelphia could be interested in trading for Patriots guard Joe Thuney. However, the Eagles could add Warford without making a trade, and they have the cap space to do so. According to Spotrac, Philadelphia has just under $23 million in cap space remaining.

Prediction: Warford signs with the Eagles.