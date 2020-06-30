3 Pelicans Players Self-Isolating After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Three New Orleans Pelicans players have tested positive for COVID-19 as teams begin to ramp up activities leading into the NBA season restart July 30.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin told reporters the three players, who weren't named, are self-isolating and undergoing daily tests and can return to the team after two days of negative tests.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, the three positive tests for the Pelicans were among the 16 announced by the NBA last week. 

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association announced last week that 16 out of 302 tests conducted on June 23 came back positive. 

The 22 teams included in the restart began COVID-19 tests on players and staff members who are included in the traveling party that will be going to Orlando next month. 

Under the NBA's return schedule, players will begin mandatory individual workouts on Wednesday. The Pelicans are among the group of eight teams scheduled to travel to Orlando on July 8. 

New Orleans will take on the Utah Jazz in the first nationally televised game of the season restart on July 30. 

The Pelicans (28-36) are currently 3.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. 

