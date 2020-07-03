How to Trade Every NBA Team's Worst Contract

0 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NBA teams can move off large contracts in a number of ways.

Teams with better cap situations or ones not as concerned with salary-cap space make for ideal trade partners. Attaching some sort of sweetener, be it a draft pick or young player, is common practice as well.

Trading one bad contract for another slightly worse one is a popular strategy, one that the Houston Rockets used (along with draft picks) to flip Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook last year.

With a star-studded free-agent class quickly approaching in 2021, teams should already be positioning themselves to create cap space and move off of their worst contracts in hopes of signing a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George.

Teams' worst contracts can vary as well, as superstars on max deals aren't nearly as bad as role players making half as much.

Here's one trade idea for every team to get rid of its worst contract, no matter how bad (or reasonable) it may be.