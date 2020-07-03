How to Trade Every NBA Team's Worst Contract

How to Trade Every NBA Team's Worst ContractJuly 3, 2020
NBA teams can move off large contracts in a number of ways.
Teams with better cap situations or ones not as concerned with salary-cap space make for ideal trade partners. Attaching some sort of sweetener, be it a draft pick or young player, is common practice as well.
Trading one bad contract for another slightly worse one is a popular strategy, one that the Houston Rockets used (along with draft picks) to flip Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook last year.
With a star-studded free-agent class quickly approaching in 2021, teams should already be positioning themselves to create cap space and move off of their worst contracts in hopes of signing a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or Paul George.
Teams' worst contracts can vary as well, as superstars on max deals aren't nearly as bad as role players making half as much.
Here's one trade idea for every team to get rid of its worst contract, no matter how bad (or reasonable) it may be.
Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela (3 Years, $51 Million)
The Trade: C Clint Capela to Washington Wizards for C Thomas Bryant, PG Ish Smith and 2020 first-round pick (top-five protected)
Capela has yet to play a game for Atlanta because of a heel injury following a trade from the Houston Rockets in February. The Hawks likely won't want to move on from him already, but if they begin to prioritize clearing cap space for 2021, they should find a market for the 26-year-old center.
Bryant would give the Hawks another young option at center, as the 22-year-old is in the first season of his three-year, $25 million deal. In 38 appearances (28 starts), he's averaging 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks while slashing 59.9/40.7/73.7. While he isn't the rebounder or interior defender that Capela is, Bryant would provide some outside shooting for a team that ranked last with a 33.3 percent mark from deep.
Smith would fill the veteran point guard role for free-agent-to-be Jeff Teague, and the Wizards' first-round pick this year could fall in the top 10.
Swapping Capela's deal for Bryant's would open up $8.4 million in 2021 cap space, giving the Hawks a chance at signing two max free agents while still factoring in an extension for power forward John Collins.
Boston Celtics: Gordon Hayward (1 Year, $34.2 Million)
The Trade: SF Gordon Hayward to Indiana Pacers for C Myles Turner, F Doug McDermott and PF TJ Leaf
Hayward will likely pick up his massive $34.2 million player option for next season. While his deal looked like one of the NBA's worst heading into 2019-20, Hayward's production this year (17.3 points on 50.2 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game) means he's now only slightly overpaid.
The Celtics should feel no pressure to move his expiring contract, but using it to find an upgrade at center over Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter would provide the roster with better overall balance.
Turner has Defensive Player of the Year potential with his size, athleticism and elite rim protection. His outside shooting ability would keep driving lanes open for Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and he's in the first year of a team-friendly four-year, $72 million deal that puts his annual salary at almost half of Hayward's.
Add in McDermott's 44.5 percent clip from three and Leaf as power forward insurance, and the Celtics can split Hayward's $34.2 million into three players that better fit the roster and carry more manageable deals.
Brooklyn Nets: Taurean Prince (2 Years, $29 Million)
The Trade: F Taurean Prince and 2020 second-round pick (via Denver Nuggets) to Chicago Bulls for PF Thaddeus Young
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will combine to make more than $73 million next season, and Caris LeVert ($16.2 million), Spencer Dinwiddie ($11.5 million) DeAndre Jordan ($10.4 million) stand to make some significant money as well.
With Brooklyn not looking to unload its stars or get off LeVert's new extension, this leaves Prince as arguably the team's worst contract given his 37.6 percent shooting mark this season.
Brooklyn won't have cap space anytime soon, so salary-dumping Prince only makes sense if the team wants to reduce its luxury-tax bill. Instead, using him for an upgrade at power forward should be priority No. 1.
Young would be a bigger, stronger option at power forward for the Nets, and the 32-year-old has eight years of playoff experience. He's a terrific defender and serviceable three-point shooter (35.6 percent) who better fits Brooklyn's win-now timeline. His contract ($13.5 million to Prince's $13.9 million) is nearly identical, helping the Nets improve while not adding any significant salary.
Charlotte Hornets: Terry Rozier (2 Years, $36.8 Million)
The Trade: G Terry Rozier to New York Knicks for G Frank Ntilikina and G Wayne Ellington
The Rozier sign-and-trade was doomed from the start for Charlotte. Choosing to pay him over franchise icon Kemba Walker was bad enough; giving a three-year, $56 million contract to a guard with a lifetime 38.0 shooting percentage was unforgivable.
Lucky for the Hornets, the Knicks apparently expressed interest in Rozier ahead of the trade deadline, according to SNY's Ian Begley.
Ntilikina, the No. 8 overall pick in 2017, is flirting with bust status in New York, but he has elite defensive potential. A change of scenery could help unlock whatever potential is left in the 21-year-old.
Ellington has an $8.0 million team option that the Knicks would have to pick up for this trade to go through, but the Hornets could buy out or keep the 32-year-old as a veteran shooting guard alongside Devonte' Graham.
Chicago Bulls: Otto Porter Jr. (1 Year, $28.5 Million)
The Trade: SF Otto Porter to Charlotte Hornets for Nicolas Batum and 2020 second-round pick (via Cleveland Cavaliers)
Both Porter and Batum ($27.1 million) carry massive player options for next season and were severely limited by injuries this season. If the Bulls want to move on from the younger Porter, they need to do so by maintaining financial flexibility before 2021 while collecting any draft assets that they can.
Batum's time in Charlotte appears to have run its course, as the 31-year-old averaged only 3.6 points this season, four years after agreeing to a five-year, $120 million deal.
By taking on Batum, the Bulls would save roughly $1.4 million and get what projects to be the 32nd overall pick in the 2020 draft. For a new front office that has no ties to Porter, getting that good of a pick without taking on any additional money is a no-brainer.
Charlotte's need for wing help coupled with Porter's strong play when healthy make bringing in the 27-year-old worth a second-round pick, especially since it means moving off the final year of Batum's mammoth contract.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Kevin Love (3 Years, $91.5 Million)
The Trade: PF Kevin Love to Denver Nuggets for SG Gary Harris and PF Jerami Grant
Despite being overpaid, Love is still a productive player (17.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 37.4 percent from three) who should become easier to move as the remaining length of his contract decreases.
With Paul Millsap now 35 and about to hit free agency, the Nuggets could be looking for another veteran with All-Star potential before handing the starting job to Michael Porter Jr.
Love would be a terrific offensive fit alongside Nikola Jokic with his outside shooting and passing ability, creating one of the most entertaining frontcourts in the league.
For Cleveland, the remaining two years and $39.6 million on Harris' deal is far better than Love's. The former Michigan State star is still only 25 years old and would immediately be the team's best perimeter defender.
Grant would have to pick up his $9.3 million player option for this trade to go through, and he could challenge Larry Nance Jr. for the starting power forward job with the Cavaliers.
Dallas Mavericks: Dwight Powell (3 Years, $33 Million)
The Trade: C Dwight Powell, F Justin Jackson and 2020 second-round pick (via Golden State Warriors) to Atlanta Hawks for Dewayne Dedmon
Powell's contract was good for both him and the Mavericks before he tore his Achilles in late January. Now with him missing the remainder or the 2019-20 season and likely most of next year, the Mavericks should look to move him for someone who can slide into the starting center spot immediately.
Dedmon has the size (7'0", 245 pounds) to make sure Kristaps Porzingis doesn't have to defend centers, and the 30-year-old has been a decent enough three-point shooter over the past three years (33.3 percent) to keep the floor spaced for Luka Doncic to operate.
Dedmon has only $1 million of his $13.3 million salary guaranteed in 2021-22, meaning the Mavericks could choose to cut ties and save over $12 million in cap space right before free agency next offseason.
Denver Nuggets: Gary Harris (2 Years, $39.6 Million)
The Trade: SG Gary Harris to San Antonio Spurs for PF Rudy Gay and SF Keldon Johnson
Harris looked like a core piece to Denver's success before regressing in recent years. The 25-year-old no longer playing up to his contract with the Nuggets, but he could still break out in a new situation.
Gay is still a capable starter at power forward, a need Denver may have to fill if Paul Millsap leaves in free agency. He has only one year and $14.5 million remaining on his contract, meaning the Nuggets would clear $18 million in cap space by swapping Harris for Gay and Johnson.
Johnson, the No. 29 overall pick in 2019, averaged 20.3 points on 53.2 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists with the Austin Spurs in the G League this season. He would give Denver a young small forward to develop with a core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.
The Spurs could see Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli leave in free agency, opening up a need at shooting guard. A backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Harris would be one of the league's best defensive guard combos.
Detroit Pistons: Blake Griffin (2 Years, $75.8 Million)
The Trade: PF Blake Griffin and 2021 second-round pick (via Los Angeles Lakers) to Sacramento Kings for F Harrison Barnes, PG Cory Joseph
The Pistons likely can't move Griffin if they don't take another bad contract back, even if the six-time All-Star is supposed to be healthy for the 2020-21 season.
The Kings should be desperate to make the playoffs, and Griffin would give them a star that they've been unable to lure in free agency.
A starting five of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Griffin and Marvin Bagley III should be in the playoff mix, and this trade would open up $18.4 million in cap space for Sacramento in 2022-23.
For Detroit, Barnes has three years and $60.9 million remaining on his contract, but it decreases by about $2 million annually. Joseph has two years and $25.2 million left. Those two contracts would be far easier to trade than the remaining $75.8 million on Griffin's deal.
Golden State Warriors: Andrew Wiggins (3 Years, $94.7 Million)
The Trade: SF Andrew Wiggins and 2020 first-round pick to Orlando Magic for F Aaron Gordon, C Mo Bamba and 2020 first-round pick
Assuming the Warriors will prioritize winning over shaving their luxury-tax bill with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the roster, they shouldn't aim to salary-dump Andrew Wiggins.
Curry, Thompson and Green will combine to make $107.8 million during the 2021-22 season, so a max free agent is out of the question even without adding in Wiggins' $31.6 million salary. Instead, the Warriors should use Wiggins' contract to bring in better-fitting talent while their championship window is still open.
Gordon, 24, can start at small forward or drop down to the four when Golden State goes small with Green at center. He's younger than Wiggins despite going three picks behind him in the 2014 draft, and he's a better rebounder and passer and is a switchable defender with his 6'8", 220-pound frame.
Bamba is a project at center, but the 22-year-old and was averaging 13.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per 36 minutes this season.
This trade would be contingent on where the Warriors and Magic both end up picking in this year's draft. Orlando shouldn't be interested unless it can snag Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball at the top of the draft, assuming that's where the Warriors end up after the lottery. A starting five of Markelle Fultz, Edwards, Wiggins, Jonathan Isaac and Nikola Vucevic should have a considerably higher ceiling than the current Magic.
Not needing another guard, the Warriors should be fine dropping to the middle of the draft if it means picking up Gordon and Bamba in the process.
Houston Rockets: Eric Gordon (4 Years, $75.4 Million)
The Trade: G Eric Gordon, F Danuel House Jr., 2021 and 2024 second-round picks to Dallas Mavericks for Tim Hardaway Jr.
With the Rockets in championship-or-bust mode, they can't afford to be patient with Eric Gordon and his 37.0 percent shooting mark this season, especially not on his current contract.
Hardaway Jr. is arguably having the best season of his career in Dallas, averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while nailing 40.7 percent of his three-pointers. Playing the spot-up shooter role alongside James Harden and Russell Westbrook should come naturally, as Hardaway Jr. is making 43.2 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes. He has a $19 million player option for next season and will be a free agent in 2021 if he picks it up.
Taking on Gordon to fill a similar role is more manageable for Dallas since their championship window should be open for the next decade and there's hardly a bad contract on the team. House Jr. and a pair of draft picks make it worth taking on the extra salary, giving the Mavericks another athlete on the wing and some future draft or trade ammo.
Indiana Pacers: Jeremy Lamb (2 Years, $21 Million)
The Trade: SG Jeremy Lamb, 2021 second-round pick (via Utah Jazz) and 2022 second-round pick to Detroit Pistons for G/F Tony Snell
Indiana doesn't have a single bad contract on its books, with Victor Oladipo the highest-paid player at just $21 million.
Given Lamb's torn ACL suffered in late February, his contract may now become the toughest to move.
Assuming Snell picks up his $12.2 million player option, a deal with Detroit would make sense for both sides. Snell can fill Lamb's role as a shooting guard and small forward off the bench, as the 28-year-old shot 40.2 percent from three this season. His expiring contract would also give Indiana some extra cap space in 2021.
The Pistons can choose to be patient with Lamb's recovery since they're in the early stages of a rebuild, especially if it means collecting a pair of draft picks in the process.
Los Angeles Clippers: Patrick Beverley (2 Years, $27.6 Million)
The Trade: PG Patrick Beverley, C Ivica Zubac, SG Landry Shamet, SG Terance Mann, 2020, 2022 and 2023 second-round picks to Utah Jazz for C Rudy Gobert
Even though Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the heftiest contracts on the team, there's no chance that the Clippers are looking to move either one. That leaves Beverley as the highest-paid non-superstar, even if his contract is still pretty reasonable.
The Clippers are locked into title mode, so they wouldn't consider salary-dumping Beverley. If anything, packaging him with other players in search of another star would be best for L.A.
Gobert would be a dream target, even if there's risks of him leaving in free agency next year. The two-time Defensive Player of the Year would fit in beautifully in a starting lineup with Leonard and George, potentially making the Clippers the NBA's best defensive team.
If the Jazz have any concern about Gobert leaving next offseason, this would be a tremendous package in return. Zubac would slide into the starting center job, and Beverley would be a great backcourt partner alongside Donovan Mitchell. Landry is just 23 and is already a career 41.0 percent three-point shooter.
Los Angeles Lakers: Danny Green (1 Year, $15.4 Million)
The Trade: SG Danny Green, PG Rajon Rondo and 2023 second-round pick to Brooklyn Nets for PG Spencer Dinwiddie and G/F Garrett Temple
The Lakers don't really have a bad contract to move off of, as Green's expiring $15.4 million deal is probably the worst of the bunch. While he's still a quality starting wing, his production this season (8.2 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from three) suggests he's become overpaid.
Dinwiddie would be a perfect fit for the Lakers, who need a sixth man to handle the ball behind LeBron James. L.A. could also use him in the starting lineup and move James back to small forward to help reduce the 35-year-old's workload in the regular season.
Green would give the Nets insurance on the wing in case Joe Harris leaves in free agency, and Rondo would provide depth at point guard should Kyrie Irving continue to be sidelined by injuries.
Options for Temple ($5.0 million, team) and Rondo ($2.7 million, player) would need to be picked up for this deal to go through.
Memphis Grizzlies: Jonas Valanciunas (2 Years, $29 Million)
The Trade: C Jonas Valanciunas to Boston Celtics for SG Romeo Langford, C Enes Kanter and C Daniel Theis
The Grizzlies are in great shape cap-wise since Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant are both still on their rookie deals. But if they want to land a max free agent in 2021, they may have to clear Valanciunas' $14 million salary for 2021-22 off their books.
Boston could use an upgrade at center, and the 28-year-old Valancinuas is averaging 14.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks while slashing 58.6/36.7/73.2 in only 26.3 minutes for Memphis this season. He'd be an excellent screen-setter and physical defender who can keep the floor spaced on offense.
While Kanter and Theis probably wouldn't be in the Grizzlies' long-term plans, both of their contracts expire in 2021. Langford was the 14th overall pick in 2019 and could become a valuable backup behind Dillon Brooks in Memphis' rotation.
Miami Heat: Kelly Olynyk (1 Year, $13.2 Million)
The Trade: PF Kelly Olynyk, G/F Andre Iguodala and G Kendrick Nunn to San Antonio Spurs for DeMar DeRozan
Miami seems hell-bent on keeping cap space open for 2021, which means any trade of Olynyk will have to result in expiring money coming back.
If the Heat want to make a title run in 2020-21 while still maintaining long-term flexibility, DeRozan would be an ideal target.
DeRozan could decline his $27.7 million player option and sign with Miami as a free agent this offseason. But if the cap falls dramatically based on lost league revenue, his only path to the Heat may be through a trade.
The Spurs would have no choice but to trade the four-time All-Star should he threaten to opt out and leave for nothing. Both sides could work out a deal so DeRozan still gets paid and San Antonio receives some talent in return.
A core of Jimmy Butler, DeRozan, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson would be one of the best in the East, while still possessing space for a max free agent in 2021.
Milwaukee Bucks: Eric Bledsoe (3 Years, $54.4 Million)
The Trade: PG Eric Bledsoe to Los Angeles Lakers for SG Danny Green and PG Rajon Rondo
While the Bucks' top priority is to win a championship this season, they also may want to clean up their books to incentivize Giannis Antetokounmpo to re-sign.
Removing Bledsoe's $18.1 million off the 2021-22 cap sheet would be a big help, and bringing in Green as an upgrade at shooting guard would help the Bucks' title chances, too.
The Bucks could split Bledsoe's ball-handling responsibilities between Antetokounmpo, George Hill and Rondo, with Khris Middleton getting his share of touches, too.
The Lakers could use Bledsoe as their starting point guard to reduce LeBron James' ball-handling responsibilities, or the 30-year-old could slot in as a sixth man. Adding another Klutch client should be welcome in Laker land as well.
Minnesota Timberwolves: James Johnson (1 Year, $16 Million)
The Trade: PF James Johnson, G/F Jarrett Culver and 2020 first-round pick (via Brooklyn Nets) to Orlando Magic for PF Aaron Gordon
With Andrew Wiggins gone, the Wolves suddenly don't have a bad contract on the roster. Johnson will likely pick up his $16 million player option, which the Wolves can either let turn into cap space next year or use to try to upgrade the team now.
Getting a third star to place next to Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell should be the priority, even if it means taking on more long-term salary.
Gordon is still only 24, and his $18.1 million salary in 2020-21 will drop to $16.4 million in 2021-22. He'd be great as an off-ball scorer who can space the floor and switch on defense.
Orlando would get the 2019 No. 6 overall pick in Culver, who can become the team's future at either shooting guard or small forward. The Brooklyn pick will fall in the middle of the first round, and the Magic would free up nearly $10 million in 2021 cap space.
New Orleans Pelicans: Jrue Holiday (2 Years, $53.4 Million)
The Trade: G Jrue Holiday to New York Knicks for G Frank Ntilikina, F Kevin Knox, 2020 first-round pick (via Los Angeles Clippers) and 2021 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks)
The Pelicans are in good shape with their salary structure, and they should probably keep Holiday on as a veteran who's still in the prime of his career.
But if they want to go all-in on young talent and draft picks while freeing up $20 million in salary space in 2021, the Knicks could be a suitable trade partner.
Getting first-round picks in each of the next two drafts is a good start, and seeing if a move from New York could unlock any potential left from Ntilikina and Knox could pay off as well. Holiday has a $27.2 million player option for 2021-22, the same year Lonzo Ball would begin a long-term extension.
The star-hungry Knicks could use a veteran like Holiday to pair with RJ Barrett in the backcourt, and current power forward Julius Randle thrived with the 30-year-old point guard last season in New Orleans.
New York Knicks: Julius Randle (2 Years, $38.7 Million)
The Trade: PF Julius Randle to Portland Trail Blazers for SF Trevor Ariza and PF/C Zach Collins
Randle hasn't fared well as a No. 1 option with the Knicks, but he would fit in far better with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic in Portland.
A talented scorer and rebounder, Randle is still only 25 and should become a better three-pointer shooter with Lillard feeding him open looks. If Portland would rather have the cap space, only $4 million of his $19.8 million salary in 2021-22 is guaranteed.
Ariza carries an expiring $12.8 million salary, while the 22-year-old Collins could become a pick-and-pop partner for RJ Barrett while showing promise as a rim protector as well.
Oklahoma City Thunder: Chris Paul (2 Years, $85.5 Million)
The Trade: PG Chris Paul to Los Angeles Lakers for SG Danny Green, G/F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG Avery Bradley, C JaVale McGee
Paul and LeBron James would finally get the chance to play together if as Caldwell-Pope, Bradley and McGee all picked up their player options for next season.
Both Paul and James are still playing at a high level at age 35. As teammates, they could help limit each other's minutes and ball-handling responsibilities in preparation for the postseason.
A core of James, Paul, Anthony Davis and Kyle Kuzma could be even better than the current 49-14 version of the Lakers we've seen this season, especially if L.A. can bring back Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris in free agency.
While the move might knock OKC out of playoff contention next season, it would open up a whopping $44.2 million in cap space heading into 2021 free agency.
Orlando Magic: Nikola Vucevic (3 Years, $72 Million)
The Trade: C Nikola Vucevic to Dallas Mavericks for SG Tim Hardaway Jr., F/C Maxi Kleber, PG Jalen Brunson, 2020 second-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
Despite his big contract, the Magic have shown no interest in trading Vucevic, their leading scorer and rebounder. Rapid development from 2018 No. 6 overall pick Mo Bamba could change things, however, especially if Orlando feels like it's reached its ceiling with Vucevic.
Hardaway Jr. is averaging 15.8 points while shooting 40.7 percent from three this season, and his $19 million player option will come off the books in 2021. Kleber has only three years and $26 million remaining on his deal, and he can shoot from the outside and protect the rim. The 23-year-old Brunson averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists and shot 38.2 percent from three in 16 starts for Dallas this year. And the Warriors pick is slated to be 31st overall.
As good as Vucevic has been over the past eight years, another first-round playoff exit could lead to a shakeup in Orlando.
Philadelphia 76ers: Al Horford (3 Years, $81 Million)
The Trade: C Al Horford, 2021 and 2023 first-round picks (lottery protected) to Los Angeles Clippers for PG Patrick Beverley, C Ivica Zubac, SG Rodney McGruder
The Horford signing has been a disaster for Philly, and will likely take multiple draft picks or young players to get off his contract.
If the Sixers have to give up assets, they might as well try to get some helpful rotation players back in the process.
The 23-year-old Zubac has three years and $22 million remaining on his deal, and he would be a terrific backup for Joel Embiid. A starting lineup of Ben Simmons, Beverley, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris and Embiid might be the best defensive unit in the league, with everyone playing their more traditional positions with Horford gone.
Horford would be a playoff-tested starting center for the Clippers, and taking on his deal is worth it to get two first-round picks. As it stands, L.A. can't trade a first-rounder for the next seven years, but a move like this would help set up future deals.
Phoenix Suns: Ricky Rubio (2 Years, $34.8 Million)
The Trade: PG Ricky Rubio and 2021 first-round pick (lottery protected) to San Antonio Spurs for G Derrick White and PG Patty Mills
While Rubio lived up to his contract this season (13.1 points, 8.9 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.5 steals), the Suns are only 26-39 and are likely destined for another trip to the lottery.
Phoenix still has a young core with Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson, and it can afford to be patient if it means adding another potential star in White.
Getting Mills back keeps a veteran in the backcourt, and Booker and White can split ball-handling duties in the starting lineup. Giving up a lottery-protected first-round pick means the Suns will either get a playoff appearance or another draft selection, and swapping Rubio's contract for Mills' saves Phoenix $17.8 million in 2021-22.
Portland Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum (4 Years, $129.3 Million)
The Trade: SG CJ McCollum to Brooklyn Nets for G/F Caris LeVert, F Taurean Prince, 2020 first-round pick (via Philadelphia 76ers)
Breaking up the Blazers backcourt hasn't sparked any serious rumors to this point. Missing the 2020 playoffs could change that.
Keeping both McCollum and Damian Lillard means a bill of roughly $86.5 million in the 2023-24 season. That's an unwieldy amount to pay two players who have led Portland to a 29-37 record this year.
LeVert (17.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists) and Prince (12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds) can help replicate McCollum's production, and they'd do so on far team-friendlier deals.
With Lillard in his prime, salary-dumping McCollum wouldn't make sense. LeVert can become Portland's No. 2, especially with Jusuf Nurkic returning soon.
Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes (3 Years, $60.8 Million)
The Trade: F Harrison Barnes to Milwaukee Bucks for PF DJ Wilson, PF Ersan Ilyasova, C Robin Lopez and SG Wesley Matthews.
With Buddy Hield's extension kicking in next year and Bogan Bogdanovic hitting restricted free agency this offseason, the Kings could use some extra cap space, especially with a new deal for De'Aaron Fox on the horizon as well.
Moving Barnes to the Bucks for expiring contracts and Wilson would clear $20.3 million off Sacramento's books in 2021-22, making all of the new extensions more affordable. The 24-year-old Wilson has been buried on Milwaukee's depth chart, but he could get a real opportunity with the Kings.
For the Bucks, the trade is about swapping quantity for quality, as Barnes gives them all sorts of rotation possibilities. They could smother teams with size by trotting out Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Barnes, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, or play small-ball by using Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, Middleton, Barnes and Antetokounmpo.
Either way, adding a former champion and 14.7 point-per-game scorer would make an already great Bucks team even better.
San Antonio Spurs: Rudy Gay (1 Year, $14.5 Million)
The Trade: PF Rudy Gay, PG Patty Mills and SF Keldon Johnson to Cleveland Cavaliers for PF Kevin Love
The Spurs don't have any disastrously bad contracts on their books. However, they should be using some of their expiring deals and young players to try to accumulate more talent for head coach Gregg Popovich with which to win before he retires.
Kevin Love shouldn't cost too much given the three years and $91.5 million remaining on his deal. Gay and Mills represent $27.8 million worth of expiring money, and Johnson would give Cleveland a 20-year-old first-rounder at a position of need.
With the Spurs' 22-year playoff streak likely coming to an end this season, running back a starting five of Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, DeMar DeRozan, Love and LaMarcus Aldridge could start a new postseason run in 2021.
Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry (1 Year, $30.5 Million)
The Trade: PG Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat for G Kendrick Nunn, G/F Andre Iguodala and PF Kelly Olynyk
As beloved as Lowry is in Toronto, the veteran point guard will turn 35 in March and doesn't fit the timeline of the team's core moving forward.
Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet (assuming he returns in free agency) are both 26, while OG Anunoby is only 22. Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka will both become unrestricted free agents this offseason, so moving the final year of Lowry's contract for a younger guard may be what's best for the franchise.
The 24-year-old Nunn is averaging 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.2 percent from three as a rookie for the Heat this season. He's under contract for only $1.7 million next year.
Iguodala carries a $15 million team option for 2021-22, and Olynyk's $12.1 million player option will come off the books after next season.
Utah Jazz: Mike Conley (1 Year, $34.5 Million)
The Trade: PG Mike Conley to New York Knicks for PG Dennis Smith Jr., PF Bobby Portis and PG Elfrid Payton
Conley has been a disappointment for the Jazz this season, but his massive expiring salary represents some significant cap space in 2021. Utah should be fine holding on to Conley and hope his play improves, but moving him and taking a chance on some younger talent could be an option as well.
Smith has been a disaster in New York after showing real promise with the Dallas Mavericks earlier in his career. Moving back to a contender in the West could help get his career back on track with a franchise that's known for player development.
Portis has a $15 million team option next season and could fit into the Jazz's rotation. Payton, 26, is good enough to start for Utah or serve as the team's sixth man.
In Conley, the Knicks would get a mentor for RJ Barrett and keep cap space open for 2021.
Washington Wizards: John Wall (3 Years, $133.3 Million)
The Trade: PG John Wall and 2020 first-round pick to Philadelphia 76ers for C Al Horford, PF Mike Scott and SG Zhaire Smith
Wall is on the NBA's worst contract, a deal that's paying him an average of $44.3 million per year over the next three seasons. While it would be tough to match production with that large of a salary regardless, his Achilles injury makes the contract look even worse.
The Wizards will almost certainly have to take back another bad deal and sacrifice draft picks or young players. If they can trade Wall while still keeping Bradley Beal, that would be a major accomplishment for the front office.
The three years and $81 million remaining on Horford's deal looks good compared to Wall's, and the 21-year-old Smith carries some upside as 2018 first-round pick.
The Sixers would have to be desperate to move on from Horford to agree to this deal, but they could actually win the trade if Wall looks anything like his former self. The Wizards' pick could fall in the top 10 of the 2020 draft, giving the Sixers some more young talent to add to the roster.
If healthy, a lineup of Wall, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid could be dynamic on both ends of the floor, even if it sets records in future luxury-tax bills.
All contract information via Spotrac.