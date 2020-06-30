'Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe' Masks Sold in KC; 35% of Profits Donated to Charity

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Protective face coverings with the phrase "Help Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe: Wear A Mask" have been a hit in Kansas City since going on sale last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star reported the masks are being sold by Raygun, with 35 percent of the profits being donated to local food banks.

"We started selling them on [June] 23rd, and they have been one of our best selling masks since then—we had a bit over 300 sold in our first week," Raygun told Grathoff on Twitter.

Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas announced protective face coverings became mandatory while in public places beginning Monday.

"It is a rule keeping people safe and hopefully saving lives," Lucas said. "Businesses are to refuse customers not wearing masks."

Mahomes was named Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Chiefs to a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February. It was the latest addition to a rapidly growing resume that also includes the 2018 regular-season MVP and two straight Pro Bowl selections.

The 24-year-old Texas Tech product and his K.C. teammates are scheduled to open the preseason Aug. 15 against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's still possible the COVID-19 situation could lead the NFL to reduce the exhibition slate, though.

