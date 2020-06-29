The Titan Games 2020 Results: Margaux Alvarez, Noah Palicia Defend Titles

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Noah Palicia remains unbeaten on Mount Olympus in The Titan Games.

To open the West region, Palicia toppled former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz to become a Titan. Then he fended off Exodus Rogers. On Monday, it was Wayne Skivington's shot.

Skivington pushed Palicia to the brink.

The two were running neck and neck on the Ball and Chain. Skivington fell while pulling the 250-pound ball, which offered Palicia a valuable opening. Palicia stumbled as well shortly before approaching the Titan Tomb, but he was close enough to the Tomb to begin hammering away at the concrete obstacle.

In the end, Skivington's slip was too much to overcome, and he met the same fate as Cruz and Rogers.

On the women's side, Margaux Alvarez rolled to victory on Mount Olympus for the second week in a row, defeating challenger Lindsey Hamm.

Alvarez opened an early lead on the Log Lift, which is also where she moved ahead of reigning Titan Kelly Valdez on the last episode. The gap only widened as the race unfolded, with Hamm losing more time on Crank Down.

Alvarez didn't let her massive advantage slow her down, as she completed the course as Hamm was attempting to move the Ball and Chain.

The men's and women's events both featured sweeps leading up to the climactic battles on Mount Olympus. Skivington bested Robbie Rodriguez in Nuts and Bolts and Lunar Impact, while Hamm beat Jamara Garrett in Chain Linked and Kick Out.

Rodriguez briefly had Skivington on the ropes in Lunar Impact after falling behind. He worked so hard just to stay alive, though, that he was unable to provide much resistance when Skivington turned the tables.

Hamm didn't have much trouble with Garrett. She's a mountain guide and climber, which made her well-suited for Chain Linked, and she cruised to an easy win in Kick Out.

The Titan Games now moves on to the West regional finals, where Cruz and professional stuntwoman Jessie Graff will be among those vying for the title of Titan.

Palicia's perfect record and Alvarez's two dominant showings will make them tough to dethrone.