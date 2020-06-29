Seth Rollins Believes Becky Lynch Aspires to Return to WWE After Pregnancy

Seth Rollins doesn't believe that fiancee Becky Lynch has stepped away for good.

Lynch announced she was pregnant on the May 11 edition of Raw, which led The Man to take an indefinite hiatus from wrestling.

Addressing her status in an interview with the New York Post's Joseph Staszewski, Rollins said he expects Lynch to return at some point down the road:

"Oh yea, I expect so. Obviously that's gonna be up to her and how she feels. Who knows what happens after childbirth once she becomes a mother, I don't know. I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return, but I don't know. Things can change between now and December."

                                                       

