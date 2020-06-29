Harris English Tests Positive for COVID-19, Exits 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Harris English Tests Positive for COVID-19, Exits 2020 Rocket Mortgage ClassicJune 29, 2020
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
The PGA Tour announced Monday that golfer Harris English has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
You can see the press release below:
