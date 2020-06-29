Harris English Tests Positive for COVID-19, Exits 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

Harris English waves after making a birdie putt on the eight hole, during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The PGA Tour announced Monday that golfer Harris English has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

You can see the press release below:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

