Diamondbacks' Mike Leake Opts Out of Participating in 2020 MLB Season

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Mike Leake #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the St Louis Cardinals at Chase Field on September 24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake has opted against playing in the 2020 shortened season, according to general manager Mike Hazen. 

Steve Gilbert of MLB.com first reported the news.

Leake, 32, went 3-3 in 10 starts for the Diamondbacks last season with a 4.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 60 innings. 

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Arizona Diamondbacks announce 60-man summer camp roster

    Arizona Diamondbacks logo
    Arizona Diamondbacks

    Arizona Diamondbacks announce 60-man summer camp roster

    Jim McLennan
    via AZ Snake Pit

    Diamondbacks announce 60-man roster for 2020 season

    Arizona Diamondbacks logo
    Arizona Diamondbacks

    Diamondbacks announce 60-man roster for 2020 season

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Judge Back in NY: 'It's Time to Get Things Rolling'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Judge Back in NY: 'It's Time to Get Things Rolling'

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Aroldis Chapman Gets 'Monster' $150K Jeep Lined with Kevlar

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Aroldis Chapman Gets 'Monster' $150K Jeep Lined with Kevlar

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report