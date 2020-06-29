Diamondbacks' Mike Leake Opts Out of Participating in 2020 MLB Season

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake has opted against playing in the 2020 shortened season, according to general manager Mike Hazen.

Steve Gilbert of MLB.com first reported the news.

Leake, 32, went 3-3 in 10 starts for the Diamondbacks last season with a 4.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 27 strikeouts in 60 innings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.