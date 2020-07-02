Every NFL Team's Riskiest Move of the 2020 Offseason

0 of 32

John Raoux/Associated Press

Risk is a fact of life in the NFL. Every single decision made by a team is based at least in part on risk versus reward, whether it's play calls during the game or personnel decisions after.

That holds true even in this strangest of NFL offseasons.

Every team in the league rolled the dice to an extent over the past few months. For some teams, it was a matter of paying big money to a veteran free agent. For others, it was investment of substantial draft capital on youth.

Then there are the things that teams didn't do. There are the free agents that teams decided not to sign, or couldn't afford. The problem areas that teams were unable (or unwilling) to address.

In a perfect world, NFL teams would rather not gamble the future of their franchise on anything less than a sure thing. But just as in life, there are very few sure things in professional football. You can play the odds. Do the research. But at some point, you have to take a deep breath, belly up to the table, spin the wheel…

And hope that the offseason's riskiest move pays off.