Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy Bores, John Morrison Wasted, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Adjusting to a limited roster, Friday's edition of SmackDown gave the talent time to shine. A pair of great matches opened the show and set the tone for the night.

Matt Riddle battled John Morrison in an impressive athletic showcase wherein both men pulled out some of their best offense. It was the best The Shaman of Sexy has looked since returning at the start of the year and showed why he deserves better.

Drew Gulak got an Intercontinental Championship match against AJ Styles. He fought valiantly against the champion, falling only after a Styles Clash and Phenomenal Forearm. The Philadelphia Stretcher proved he is ready for brighter lights.

Shinsuke Nakamura put on a solid performance against Kofi Kingston that ended with an emphatic victory. That gave him and Cesaro all the momentum in the world ahead of their showdown with The New Day for the tag team titles.

The main event shifted from the wrestling focus to an awkward segment between Sheamus and Jeff Hardy. Both men lumbered through a forgettable promo that led to nothing but wasted time.

However, on the whole, the broadcast showcased SmackDown's finest. Pure in-ring action dominated the airtime, and the blue brand benefited from the focus.