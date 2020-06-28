Rudy Gobert: Sense of Smell May Take a Year to Return to Normal After COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2020

FILE - In this Saturday, March 7, 2020, file photo, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) talks with guard Donovan Mitchell, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Both players have tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert's test result forced the NBA to suspend the season. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and one symptom has continued to linger: a diminished sense of smell.   

"The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent," he told French newspaper L'Equipe Wednesday (h/t ESPN). "I can smell smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year [to return to normal]."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

