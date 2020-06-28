Rudy Gobert: Sense of Smell May Take a Year to Return to Normal After COVID-19

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 in March, and one symptom has continued to linger: a diminished sense of smell.

"The taste has returned, but the smell is still not 100 percent," he told French newspaper L'Equipe Wednesday (h/t ESPN). "I can smell smells, but not from afar. I spoke to specialists, who told me that it could take up to a year [to return to normal]."

