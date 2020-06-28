Cardinals WR Jermiah Braswell Charged with OVI After Crashing into Lake Erie

Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jermiah Braswell was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after driving his Chevy Camaro into Lake Erie, according to WTVG in Toledo, Ohio.

Braswell was driving around South Bass Island in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. WTVG shared a statement from local police:

"As officers went into the water and approached the Camaro, they found the driver was still in the driver's seat trying to drive forward. He told officers that he was 'stuck' and didn't know what happened. As officers spoke with the driver, they noticed that his speech was slurred and he was unable to explain how his Camaro ended up in the water."

Eyewitnesses also said Braswell's Camaro "flew off the embankment into the lake." Officers tested the 23-year-old's blood alcohol level, which registered higher than Ohio's legal limit.

Braswell, a native of Toledo, spent five seasons at Youngstown State. In 40 games for the Penguins, he had 51 receptions for 986 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Braswell announced in April he had signed with the Cardinals an undrafted free agent.

Renata Clo of WTOL 11 said the Cardinals had yet to respond when asked about his arrest.