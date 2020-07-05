WWE's Forgotten Incredible Moments from the Last 20 Years

2 of 10

When Ric Flair joined Vince McMahon as co-owner of WWE in November 2001, it was only a matter of time before the Chairman of the Board's ego got in the way. By January 24, 2002, fresh off a humiliating defeat at the hands of The Nature Boy at the Royal Rumble, McMahon had snapped and was willing to do anything necessary to keep Flair from having any sort of influence over his company.

Including injecting it with a "lethal dose of poison."

On that night's episode of SmackDown, an over-the-top McMahon cut a scathing promo in which he vowed never to let Flair take credit for what he had built and vowed to tear it down, brick by brick.

Uttering the famous "poison" line, he spun around in his chair to reveal the letters "NWO," officially announcing the return of the group to the pro wrestling landscape.

The effectiveness of the promo was not in the surprise ending. Nor was it that it led to some magical return of the NWO. No, it was so damn good because it was evil Vince at his ridiculous best.

He was superb as the maniacal owner pushed to the brink. He was a spoiled brat who didn't want to share, instead deciding to take his toys home and bash them to smithereens instead. It was outstanding work by a master craftsman and a promo that isn't talked about enough when discussing how great that particular heel character was at its peak.