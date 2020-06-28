Adrian Peterson: 'It's Disrespectful' How NFL RBs Are Valued in Contract Talks

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Adrian Peterson is the only running back in NFL history to top $100 million in career earnings. He's hoping the next generation of running backs change that.

The veteran told TMZ Sports he believes the lack of value invested in running backs around the NFL is "disrespectful" to the position.

"It's disrespectful to be honest with you. It really is, but I think a change is gonna come," Peterson said. "I think this young core of guys...me and Frank Gore continue to show guys, 'Hey, we are valuable. We can have 10, 14-year careers as well, so value us as well like you would value a quarterback,' you know?"

Peterson rushed for 898 yards and five touchdowns during his age-34 season last year. He'll make another $2.3 million in 2020, bringing his career earnings to $104.2 million.

It's possible Peterson will be eventually joined in the $100 million running back club by Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey, who each signed big contract extensions over the last year. Elliott signed a six-year, $90 million contract with the Cowboys, but that deal has an out by the end of the 2022 season. McCaffrey's four-year, $64 million extension could wind up ending just two years into that deal.

While the numbers look good on paper, teams have never valued running backs less from a financial standpoint. Long-term extensions are few and far between, with teams regularly making the most of a running back's legs when he's young and cost-controlled. The proliferation of young talent at the position has also led to some teams using committee systems, thereby deflating their value more.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

McCaffrey, Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are the only three running backs who have maximum contract values of more than $40 million. Peterson said he's hopeful guys like McCaffrey become the norm, rather than the exception.

"These young core of backs are really changing the game for the better. You look at McCaffrey and all the things he's able to do," Peterson said. "I feel like you're going to continue to get guys like that, that's going to help raise the value of the running back position."

Peterson's $100 million contract he signed with the Vikings in 2011 remains the only six-figure deal for a back in NFL history.