Shaquille O'Neal, Rob Gronkowski Compete in Challenges for Charity Donations

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Shaquille O'Neal and Rob Gronkowski held a virtual party Saturday that included musical performances and a series of challenges with the two superstars going head-to-head for charity.

Shaq was playing for Boys & Girls Clubs of America, while Gronk did the same for the NAACP. The winner of a particular challenge would earn a donation for his charity.

DoorDash also committed donating one meal in partnership with Feeding America to people in need for every viewer on the event's live stream (up to 1.25 million meals).



Shaq and Gronk went head-to-head in a lip-sync battle, a game of H-O-R-S-E, jousting, a sports obstacle course, a grilling challenge, a hot-wing eating contest and a sports-trivia showdown. Turner Sports' Taylor Rooks hosted the proceedings.

The highlight of the evening clearly occurred on the basketball court, when the 48-year-old Shaq ripped the rim off the hoop with his dunk.

O'Neal, a retired 15-time NBA All-Star, four-time NBA champion and Basketball Hall of Famer, currently serves as an analyst for Inside the NBA.

Gronkowski, a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro tight end, came out of retirement to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after one year away from the game. The three-time Super Bowl champion played his first nine seasons with the New England Patriots.