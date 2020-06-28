Fantasy Baseball 2020: Latest 60-Game Predictions for Mike Trout, Top Players

Matt York/Associated Press

MLB's 60-game regular season should deliver some unexpected results, but the list of top fantasy baseball producers may not change much.

In fact, the shortened campaign may aid the effectiveness of Mike Trout since the Los Angeles Angels could have a better chance to qualify for the postseason. Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves enter with a different set of expectations, as they could be one of the top World Series contenders in the National League.

The factors caused by a 60-game season make both players worthy top selections in fantasy baseball drafts, and some arguments could even be made for Christian Yelich to fill that position as well.

Predictions for Top Fantasy Baseball Players

Mike Trout, OF, Los Angeles Angels

Trout should be one of the most consistent players across all stat categories.

The 28-year-old led the majors in on-base percentage in 2018 and 2019 and is coming off his career-best home run total of 45. Trout's ability to reach base could turn into more runs in 2020, with Anthony Rendon, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols hitting behind him.

Playing 10 games against each American League West opponent should keep Trout near the league lead in on-base percentage and other splits. He owns a batting average over .320, OBP over .420 and OPS over 1.070 versus the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers.

With one-third of his games coming against those two teams, Trout should feast in the power categories.

An argument could be made that matchups with the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics could balance out his numbers, but Trout owns a .301 batting average and .965 OPS in 613 plate appearances against the latter.

If Trout takes advantage of his historically favorable AL West showdowns, he could come close to matching the .294 batting average, .463 OBP, .607 slugging percentage and 1.070 OPS he recorded in the first 60 games of 2019.

Prediction: .302 batting average, 18 home runs, 50 RBI

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta

Acuna possesses a much smaller sample size than Trout to base his 2020 numbers off of, but the early returns have been a fantasy baseball owner's dream.

The 22-year-old totaled 41 home runs, 101 RBI, 127 runs and 37 stolen bases over 156 games in 2019.

He may be more productive with runs and stolen bases than Trout since Atlanta plays in a more difficult division than the Angels.

In National League East showdowns with the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, more focus could be placed on early run production to avoid top opposing pitchers from setting into a rhythm. That strategy could lead to the Braves being more aggressive with Acuna, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman in the top third of the batting order.

Similar to Trout, Acuna should feast on the weakest squad in his division, as he has 16 home runs in 37 meetings with the Miami Marlins.

Where Trout could have the advantage for the No. 1 pick in fantasy drafts is interleague scheduling; Acuna has to face the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, while Trout takes on the Los Angeles Dodgers and four sides that entered 2020 without championship ambitions.

Prediction: .275 batting average, 17 home runs, 50 RBI

Christian Yelich, OF, Milwaukee

Yelich recorded career bests in home runs and all four splits in 2019, which may see some owners choose him over Acuna and Trout.

The other factor to justify Yelich as the No. 1 overall pick is the favorable schedule he faces out of the NL Central.

Half of his matchups within the division come against the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates, who finished a combined 36 games out of first place in 2019. Of course, one or both of those teams could try to seize the moment and make an unexpected run at the playoffs, but that does not seem likely with three strong franchises headlining the division.

In addition, Yelich plays three of his five interleague series versus AL Central foes that finished 15 games below .500 or worse last season.

Yelich is also no stranger to starting strong, as he produced a home run in each of his first four contests in 2019 and hit 24 long balls in the opening 60 games. If he performs well against lesser opposition, Yelich may finish as the top producer of the three.

Prediction: .305 batting average, 20 home runs, 45 RBI

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.