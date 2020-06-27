Report: Ex-Knick Lance Thomas Drawing Free-Agent Interest from 'Several Teams'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas is reportedly attracting attention from teams leading up to the NBA season restart on July 30. 

Per SNY's Ian Begley and Alex Smith, "several teams" have shown interest in Thomas. 

The NBA's transaction window opened on Tuesday and will end at 11:59 p.m. ET on June 30. All 30 teams can sign eligible free agents during this period. 

Thomas was most recently with the Brooklyn Nets, but he was among their roster cuts in October before the start of the 2019-20 regular season. 

Before signing with the Nets last September, Thomas spent five seasons with the Knicks. The 32-year-old averaged a career-high 8.3 points per game in his first year with New York during the 2014-15 campaign. 

One reason Thomas could be attracting attention is his three-point shooting. He made 38.8 percent of his 397 attempts behind the arc in 224 games over the past four seasons. 

 

