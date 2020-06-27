ESPN Poll: 77% of Baseball Fans Support 60-Game MLB Season

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In a poll conducted by ESPN, 77 percent of baseball fans said they support MLB's plan to hold a 60-game season, which will begin July 23 or 24.

According to ESPN, 73 percent of sports fans polled were in favor of the plan.

After lengthy negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA, Commissioner Rob Manfred set the schedule for the 2020 season Tuesday. The players agreed to report to camps by Wednesday and play what would be the shortest season in history.

