ESPN Poll: 77% of Baseball Fans Support 60-Game MLB Season

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 26: Boston Red Sox bats are displayed in advance of a training period before the start of the 2020 Major League Baseball season on June 26, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

In a poll conducted by ESPN, 77 percent of baseball fans said they support MLB's plan to hold a 60-game season, which will begin July 23 or 24.

According to ESPN, 73 percent of sports fans polled were in favor of the plan.

After lengthy negotiations between MLB and the MLBPA, Commissioner Rob Manfred set the schedule for the 2020 season Tuesday. The players agreed to report to camps by Wednesday and play what would be the shortest season in history.

    

