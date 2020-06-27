PGA Tour Announces New COVID-19 Protocols After 3 Positive Tests at Travelers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

Mackenzie Hughes, center, of Canada, and Fabian Gomez, second from right, of Argentina, walk toward the 15th green during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Friday, June 26, 2020, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The PGA Tour announced updated healthy and safety measures for players and caddies related to COVID-19 after three positive tests at this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Changes include the need for a negative test before being allowed inside the tournament "bubble" and a Tour fitness truck to discourage players from leaving the area to work out:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Live Leaderboard: Travelers Championship

    Tap to follow all the action from TPC River Highlands

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Live Leaderboard: Travelers Championship

    ESPN
    via ESPN

    Travelers Championship 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times and More

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Travelers Championship 2020: Day 3 Odds, Tee Times and More

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Travelers Championship Cut Line: Full List of Players Removed After Round 2

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Travelers Championship Cut Line: Full List of Players Removed After Round 2

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Jason Day Plays Travelers 3rd Round Alone After COVID-19 Test

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Jason Day Plays Travelers 3rd Round Alone After COVID-19 Test

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report