PGA Tour Announces New COVID-19 Protocols After 3 Positive Tests at Travelers

The PGA Tour announced updated healthy and safety measures for players and caddies related to COVID-19 after three positive tests at this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Changes include the need for a negative test before being allowed inside the tournament "bubble" and a Tour fitness truck to discourage players from leaving the area to work out:

