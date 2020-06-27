PGA Tour Announces New COVID-19 Protocols After 3 Positive Tests at Travelers

PGA Tour Announces New COVID-19 Protocols After 3 Positive Tests at TravelersJune 27, 2020
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
The PGA Tour announced updated healthy and safety measures for players and caddies related to COVID-19 after three positive tests at this week's Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Changes include the need for a negative test before being allowed inside the tournament "bubble" and a Tour fitness truck to discourage players from leaving the area to work out:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
