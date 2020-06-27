2020 NBA 2K League Results: Magic, Heat Gaming Pick Up Wins to Close Week 7

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 27, 2020

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY - JULY 26: The jersey of CB13 of Warriors Gaming Squad is seen during the game against T-Wolves Gaming during the NBA 2K League Playoffs on July 26, 2019 at the NBA 2K Studio in Long Island City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)
Steven Freeman/Getty Images

Mavs Gaming continues to move up the standings in the NBA 2K League. 

On Friday, the club handily dispatched Celtics Crossover Gaming in two games as one of two sweeps on the evening. Jazz Gaming also defeated Gen.G Tigers 2-0 to remain one game ahead of Dallas. 

The end of Week 7 of league play didn't go as well for 76ers GC or Warriors Gaming Squad as both fell in decisive Game 3s to Heat Check Gaming and Magic Gaming, respectively.

Here's a look at how Friday's action played out.

NBA 2K League Results

Magic Gaming def. Warriors Gaming Squad: 60-52, 52-84, 58-55

Heat Check Gaming def. 76ers GC: 63-92, 74-71, 69-63

Jazz Gaming def. Gen.G Tigers: 84-51, 87-64

Mavs Gaming def. Celtics Crossover Gaming: 81-54, 66-60

Recap

While the Warriors (6-3) struggled against the Magic (3-6), CB13 put on one of the performances of the night, scoring 99 points in three games, including 51 in Game 2, the club's only victory of the evening. 

The Magic, however, stormed back in Game 3, outscoring the Warriors 20-13 in the fourth quarter to notch a one-possession victory with Profusion coming up big in the final frame. 

Heat Check (2-6), meanwhile, benefited from point guard GlennRatty dropping 42 points in Game 3 to help propel Miami to victory over Philadelphia (1-7). Game 3 saw GlennRatty hit 18 of 26 field goals with five assists to pull off the six-point win and grab the series. 

It's been a slog of a season for 76ers GC, but point guard Radiant scored 49 points in Game 1 and 37 points in Game 2 giving the club plenty to build on moving forward. 

The Jazz (7-1) left no doubt in their rout of Gen.G (5-5). In Game 1, guards Splashy and Lotty each scored more than 20 points while all five starters scored in double figures. The Tigers simply couldn't keep pace. 

The Mavericks (8-3) closed out the evening by avoiding becoming the first team to fall to Boston (0-9) this year. Point guard Sherm shot 21 of 30 from the field combined for 48 points and seven assists. 

Boston came within two possessions of forcing a Game 3 with a 17-10 run in the fourth quarter, but Dallas was able to clamp down in the final minutes and finish the sweep. 

