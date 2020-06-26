Travelers Championship Cut Line 2020: Full List of Players Removed After Round 2

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson, who turned 50 years old on June 16, is leading the Travelers Championship at 13 under after shooting 64, 63 over the tournament's first two days at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Somehow, the golfer who shot a 10-under 61 on Thursday isn't leading the tournament, but Mackenzie Hughes is hot on Mickelson's heels at 12 under overall. He's joined by Will Gordon, who recorded an eight-under 62 on Friday.

Big names aren't too far back of Mickelson, with Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy tied for fourth at nine under with three others. An 11-player group sits in ninth at eight under.

The performances of the players at or near the top have stolen the show, but there was plenty of drama around and below the cut line this week.

For one, a stunning number of stellar golfers failed to make the four-under cut, including 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, 2018 FedEx Cup Champion Justin Rose and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland.

That list also included rising star Collin Morikawa, who saw his streak of 22 made cuts to open his professional career end after shooting three-over.

On the flip side, a few players flirted with disaster but ultimately survived and advanced to the weekend, including Jordan Spieth, who made three birdies down the stretch.

Below you will find a list of notable players who missed the cut Friday alongside further analysis.

Notable Missed Cuts

Bubba Watson: -3

Tony Finau: -3

Scottie Scheffler: -3

Matthew Wolff: -3

Matthew Fitzpatrick: -2

Billy Horschel: -2

Max Homa: -2

Gary Woodland: -2

Lucas Bjerregaard: -1

Danny Willett: -1

Justin Rose: E

Keegan Bradley: +1

Davis Love III: +1

Kevin Kisner: +2

Matt Wallace: +2

Justin Thomas: +2

Collin Morikawa: +3

Vijay Singh: +3

Stewart Cink: +4

Full results can be found on PGATour.com.

Friday Cut Notes

Jordan Spieth shot four-under on his first eight holes Thursday. At that point, he was far more likely to win the tournament than he was to miss the cut.

But everything that could go wrong did until his final nine-hole stretch Friday.

Spieth shot three straight bogeys from the 12th through 14th holes to put himself in serious danger of missing the cut.

But his iron play was exceptional down the stretch, and his putting was good enough for him to sneak in at four under following three birdies in his final nine holes.

Jason Day appears to be rounding into form after doing a little better each tournament since the PGA Tour's three-month suspension due to COVID-19. After missing his previous two cuts, Day made one Friday thanks to a stellar 83.3 percent greens-in-regulation rate.

Day did bogey the 15th and 16th holes, but he parred the last two to safely land on the right side of the cut line.

On the flip side, not much went right for Justin Thomas, who shot a one-over 71 on both days. He lost over five strokes putting overall.

Thomas did provide one of the tournament's more lighthearted moments when he begged for his ball to fall for a hole-in-one:

Unfortunately, he settled for a par after missing a six-foot birdie attempt.

Like Thomas, Morikawa struggled over his two-day stretch at TPC River Highlands, although his play was hardly symbolic of his performance thus far on the tour.

In addition to his 22 straight made cuts, he's finished well, winning the 2019 Barracuda Championship and losing in a playoff to Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 14.

The six-time amateur winner fell three short of Tiger Woods' record for most made cuts to start his professional stint.

The flat stick failed Morikawa on Thursday as he lost nearly two strokes putting. The ex-California Golden Bear hit just 50 percent of greens in regulation Friday.

Still, Morikawa has a bright future ahead of him, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start another lengthy run of made cuts immediately.

All statistics via PGATour.com.