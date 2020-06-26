LeRoy Butler Says Brett Favre Was Best Packers Teammate: 'We Saw One Color'

James Biever Photography LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL safety LeRoy Butler spent his entire 12-year career with the Green Bay Packers, getting a front-row seat to the ascent of quarterback Brett Favre as the franchise leader.

It was a position Butler says Favre didn't take lightly and made sure there was unity across the roster. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Butler recounted how Favre developed inclusion in the clubhouse.

"He was the best teammate, in my opinion, ever and probably in all of sports because nothing bothered him— especially not color, especially not a guy's religion or sexuality or anything like that," Butler said. "We had a teammate, Esera Tuaolo (who is openly gay)...we love Esera. It didn't matter what you were, we just saw one color and that was Green and Gold. That's pretty much Brett Favre and that's the reason why this state pretty much and all his teammates love him."

Favre has continued to show the same level of support recently, telling TMZ he believes one day Colin Kaepernick will be regarded as a hero the same way Pat Tillman is now.

"It's not easy for a guy his age—black or white, Hispanic, whatever—to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in," Favre told TMZ Sports.

"I can only think of right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman is another guy that did something similar. And we regard him as a hero, so I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well."

After TMZ showed video of Butler's comments to Favre, the quarterback returned the kind words.

"I loved LeRoy," Favre said. "We had something special here. We had the chemistry and it wasn't about black and white. We laughed, we had fun together, we fought together, we cried together, we lost together. Obviously...won a Super Bowl together.

"He's telling the truth. I would have done anything for my teammates."