49ers News: Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk Sign 4-Year Rookie Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers' top two picks in the 2020 NFL draft have signed their rookie contracts.

The team announced Friday that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk officially signed their deals.

Kinlaw, the 14th overall pick, wrote a message on Instagram:

"Grew up Tryna figure out why god put us through so much heartache. He knew I was a soldier. He knew I was solid to the bone. That's the only reason I even took it this far. Somebody tell my momma I became a millionaire today. Somebody tell her that her prayers was answered. God, I appreciate you big homie. Even though I don't feel like I deserve it imma keep it goin because that's all I know. Imma go down a legend for everything I went through and still made it here for this. I appreciate the 49ers organization for letting me chase my dreams and be one hell of a father."



