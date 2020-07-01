Old PPV Names WWE Should Bring Back After NXT Great American Bash

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has restored a former pay-per-view title to its calendar by dubbing this and next week's NXT as The Great American Bash.

The title dates back to 1985 when it was an NWA event, then a staple of WCW's lineup before WWE acquired the asset. While the company used the title from 2004-08, as well as a generic variation of The Bash in 2009 and a special edition of SmackDown in 2012, it has sat on the shelf ever since.

WWE has taken to bringing back more event names from the past lately, with Starrcade, WarGames and In Your House making their returns in recent years.

And there are plenty of other PPV names in WWE's possession that could be brought back like The Great American Bash.