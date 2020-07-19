Michael Jordan Signed Game-Used Bulls Patch Card Sells for $150K at Auction

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

A 2004-05 signed Michael Jordan card from Upper Deck's Exquisite Collections Auto Patch series sold for $150,000 at auction Saturday, per Goldin Auctions.

After reading the Goldin Auctions' description of the card, who wouldn't want to spend big bucks on it?

"The NBA superstar has penned an outstanding, blue-ink signature on the obverse, where the cardfront presentation also incorporates an exceptional, letter-segment game-worn jersey patch relic. A visually evocative memento, this superb card's appearance commands admiration, and its exclusivity, of course, inspires envy."



The bidding opened at $50,000 and didn't slow down from there.

Sixteen bids were placed before the action officially ended.

Granted, any piece of signed memorabilia from the six-time champion, 14-time All-Star and five-time MVP will fetch a pretty penny. And Jordan returning to the forefront of the sporting world's discourse because of ESPN's airing of The Last Dance this spring—at a time when sports fans were starved for content—likely didn't hurt the card's value.