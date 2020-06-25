Dodgers, Yankees Listed with Highest Win Totals for Shortened 2020 MLB Season

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers top the win total odds ledger in advance of the shortened MLB season, which is scheduled to run for 60 games and start on Thursday, July 23, following a four-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Caesars Sportsbook (h/t ESPN's David Purdum), the Dodgers are No. 1 with a 37-win over/under total.

Their placement at the top is unsurprising considering their 106-win regular season in 2019 and the addition of 2018 American League MVP outfielder Mookie Betts in an offseason trade with the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles was also No. 1 on the over/under win total with 102.5 victories prior to the season's suspension, per Purdum.

The Yankees are hot on the Dodgers' heels with a 36.5-win total, a full two victories ahead of the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros at 34.5.

The Bronx Bombers, like the Dodgers, reloaded in the offseason with one major acquisition. Former Houston Astros ace and 2019 league strikeout leader Gerrit Cole will anchor the Yanks' rotation, and he very well may be the final piece the Yanks need to win their first World Series since 2009.

They'll have a tough road just to reach the Fall Classic, however. The American League has five of the top six teams on the list, with the Tampa Bay Rays (34) and Oakland Athletics (33.5) there as well.

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals are eighth with 32.5 wins. The New York Mets and Cleveland Indians are the highest 2019 non-playoff teams on the list with 32 victories each.

On the opposite end, the Baltimore Orioles are last with 20.5 victories.

As far as the World Series champion odds go, the Yankees and Dodgers are tied at the top with 7-2 odds apiece, per Caesars Sportsbook.

A Yanks-Dodgers World Series would mark the 12th time the two sides have played in the Fall Classic dating back to 1941, when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.