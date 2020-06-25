Phillies Rumors: PHI Willing to Pay J.T. Realmuto $23M Per Year in New Contract

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 26, 2020

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out against the Boston Red Soxof a Grapefruit League spring training game on March 07, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is set to become a free agent after this season, but it appears his club could spend big money to keep him behind the plate at Citizens Bank Park.

According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the club is willing to pay him in the neighborhood of $23 million per year over the next four to six seasons. 

         

