Cubs President Envisions Fans at Wrigley Field, on Rooftops for 2020 MLB Season

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 25, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 26: An aerial from a drone shows Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, which, like all Major League Baseball (MLB) parks sits nearly empty on what was to be opening day for MLB on March 26, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Major League Baseball has postponed the start of its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs president Crane Kenney believes fans will return to Wrigley Field this season, but faces an uphill fight in getting local approval to do so.  

"We are at a point where we believe we can bring some portion of our fan base back to Wrigley field," Kenney told ESPN 1000 on Thursday.

While the state of Illinois has moved into Phase 4 of its economic re-opening plan, which allows businesses to operate with 20 percent their normal capacity, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has long told fans to temper their expectations before rushing to buy baseball tickets. 

Lightfoot has not given teams the go-ahead to begin filling the stands. Fortunately, the Cubs have a back-up plan: putting fans on the rooftops across the street from the Wrigley Field. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Cubs Likely to Insert Crowd Noise on TV Broadcasts During Fan-Less Games

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Cubs Likely to Insert Crowd Noise on TV Broadcasts During Fan-Less Games

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Report: MLB Teams Can Schedule 3 Spring Training Games

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: MLB Teams Can Schedule 3 Spring Training Games

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cubs Likely to Insert Crowd Noise on TV Broadcasts

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Cubs Likely to Insert Crowd Noise on TV Broadcasts

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Happ: Composure Key in 'Intensified' Short Season

    Chicago Cubs logo
    Chicago Cubs

    Happ: Composure Key in 'Intensified' Short Season

    670 The Score
    via 670 The Score