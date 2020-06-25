Cubs President Envisions Fans at Wrigley Field, on Rooftops for 2020 MLB Season

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs president Crane Kenney believes fans will return to Wrigley Field this season, but faces an uphill fight in getting local approval to do so.

"We are at a point where we believe we can bring some portion of our fan base back to Wrigley field," Kenney told ESPN 1000 on Thursday.

While the state of Illinois has moved into Phase 4 of its economic re-opening plan, which allows businesses to operate with 20 percent their normal capacity, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has long told fans to temper their expectations before rushing to buy baseball tickets.

Lightfoot has not given teams the go-ahead to begin filling the stands. Fortunately, the Cubs have a back-up plan: putting fans on the rooftops across the street from the Wrigley Field.

