NFL Teams to Get Anti-Racism Training in July, Troy Vincent Says

All 32 NFL teams will take part in anti-racism training, starting next month.

Per The Athletic's Lindsay Jones, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent announced the training on Thursday during a conference call with league executives.

This move comes as the NFL has worked to increase its social consciousness and efforts to support the Black players and staff members throughout the league.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league expanded the Rooney Rule to require teams to interview "at least two external minority candidates for head coaching openings and at least one minority candidate for any coordinator job."

Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement on June 5 expressing support for players who exercise their right to "speak out and peacefully protest." He also said, "We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter."

Goodell's statement was in response to a video released by several NFL players asking the league to condemn racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement:

The NFL announced on June 11 it was donating $250 million over 10 years to "combat systemic racism and support the battle against the ongoing and historic injustices faced by African Americans."