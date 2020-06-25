Antonio Brown Works Out with HS QB Pete Zamora amid NFL Comeback Rumors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: NFL wide reciever Antonio Brown looks on courtside during the second half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In an attempt to make an NFL comeback, Antonio Brown has been working out with high school quarterback Pete Zamora in Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

So how did a high schooler get that gig?

Per TMZ, Zamora says "he stumbled on a workout with Brown and other NFL stars like Jerry Jeudy and Deshaun Watson at a Florida field back in March. The Deerfield Beach HS QB tells us they saw his big right arm, invited him to Brown's gym—and just a few weeks later, he ended up being one of AB's personal QBs."

Zamora now works out with the Miami native for several hours at a time and throws him anywhere from 50-75 passes during those sessions. Brown, who was sentenced to two years of probation in June after pleading no-contest to burglary and battery charges stemming from an altercation with a moving company in January, last played in the NFL in September.

"He hasn't lost any gears," Zamora said. "He's still fast as ever and he's still a top receiver in the league. I feel like a team should definitely sign him."

