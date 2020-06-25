Tyson Fury Says Mike Tyson Wanted $620M for Exhibition Fight: 'It Was Crazy'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

Tyson Fury, of England, celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder during a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Any hopes of an exhibition match between heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson appear to be gone because of Tyson's apparent financial demands for the bout. 

In an interview with iFL.tv (h/t World Boxing News), Fury said "there was talk" of doing a fight with Tyson, but it didn't materialize because of money. 

“Mike was talking about £500 million ($620 million) figures but what came back to us on paper was a joke," Fury said. "It was crazy. I did have a $10 million offer from ESPN to do the fight as an exhibition, but I think everyone has moved on now."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

