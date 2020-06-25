Jay Cutler Investigating 'Chicken Serial Killer' on His Instagram Stories

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

It looks like it's time to start the petition to get Jay Cutler on the next season of True Detective.

The former NFL quarterback said on Instagram he has a "chicken serial killer" lurking around his farm. He planned to set up a camera on Wednesday night to identify the possible perpetrator.

The 2008 Pro Bowler left open the possibility it was an inside job by his cat. However, he followed up Thursday to rule her out as a suspect: "To the cat: while I'm not sorry you were accused of these vicious acts, I will be the bigger person and admit I was wrong. You are not the suspect we are looking for. Take it as a compliment for your savage ways of life. Carry on Cat."

Cutler also said the camera footage provided nothing in the way of answers regarding his ongoing problem.

Needless to say, the investigation remains ongoing.