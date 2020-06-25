Jay Cutler Investigating 'Chicken Serial Killer' on His Instagram Stories

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Jay Cutler #6 of the Miami Dolphins reacts during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills on December 17, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

It looks like it's time to start the petition to get Jay Cutler on the next season of True Detective.

The former NFL quarterback said on Instagram he has a "chicken serial killer" lurking around his farm. He planned to set up a camera on Wednesday night to identify the possible perpetrator. 

The 2008 Pro Bowler left open the possibility it was an inside job by his cat. However, he followed up Thursday to rule her out as a suspect: "To the cat: while I'm not sorry you were accused of these vicious acts, I will be the bigger person and admit I was wrong. You are not the suspect we are looking for. Take it as a compliment for your savage ways of life. Carry on Cat."

Cutler also said the camera footage provided nothing in the way of answers regarding his ongoing problem.

Needless to say, the investigation remains ongoing.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game

    Cowboys-Steelers preseason opener to be canceled and HOF enshrinement ceremony postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Browns HC: Odell 'Free and Clear' for Training Camp After Surgery

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Browns HC: Odell 'Free and Clear' for Training Camp After Surgery

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams with Major Work Left to Do ⚒️

    Four teams that need to get going before the season starts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams with Major Work Left to Do ⚒️

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Irv Smith Jr. Is NFL's Best Sophomore TE

    Why the Vikings sophomore is set to be an elite target in 2020 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Irv Smith Jr. Is NFL's Best Sophomore TE

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report