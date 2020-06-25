WWE NXT Wins Ratings Battle in AEW's Go-Home Show Before Fyter Fest

Noam Galai/Getty Images

WWE NXT prevailed over All Elite Wrestling Dynamite in viewership this week, marking the latest installment of the Wednesday night ratings war.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite on TNT averaged 633,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast, while NXT on USA Network garnered 786,000 viewers.

Wednesday's Dynamite was the final edition of the show before the two-week Fyter Fest event. It was headlined by a confrontation between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy ahead of their upcoming match on the second night of Fyter Fest.

Jericho and Cassidy brawled to close the show, and it was OC who got the upper hand, as he put the former AEW world champion through a table.

Dynamite also featured a press conference involving TNT champion Cody and challenger Jake Hager ahead of their title match at Fyter Fest on July 1. Hager's wife threw water in Cody's face, but cooler heads prevailed and there was no physicality.

Other key moments on Dynamite included Wardlow beating Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack match, FTR defeating SCU, Matt Hardy beating Santana, and both Cage and AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida winning tuneup matches leading up to Fyter Fest.

NXT was headlined by a Triple Threat match for the North American Championship pitting Keith Lee against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano. Lee got the win by pinning Gargano, meaning he will face NXT champion Adam Cole on July 8, with the winner taking both titles.

Roderick Strong faced Dexter Lumis on the show as well, but Strong got counted out when he ran away out of fear. As a result, Strong will face Lumis in a strap match next week.

Elsewhere on NXT, Cameron Grimes pulled off an upset against Damian Priest, Karrion Kross defeated Bronson Reed, NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar beat Jake Atlas, Rhea Ripley defeated Aliyah, and the team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez got past Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

