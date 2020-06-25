WWE's Renee Young Says She Has COVID-19: 'Wear Your Masks and Wash Your Hands'June 25, 2020
WWE interviewer and jack of all trades Renee Young announced Wednesday she was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Young's announcement came on the heels of multiple reports regarding positive coronavirus tests within WWE. Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported that at least three people who have been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, for WWE shows were diagnosed with COVID-19.
PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported that a source said the positive tests were in the "two dozen range," although that hasn't been confirmed.
WWE released the following statement regarding testing: "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future."
It wasn't until last week that WWE began testing talent and personnel for COVID-19 after a Performance Center trainee was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Young is married to AEW World champion Jon Moxley, who did not appear on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that Moxley opted to stay home so as not to potentially expose others to COVID-19:
Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19. Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight https://t.co/TWbskkzU2Z
Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it’s every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he’d had secondhand exposure to COVID. We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is
Moxley is scheduled to defend his title against Brian Cage at Fyter Fest, a two-week AEW event beginning next week. It is unclear if his situation may impact the scheduled match.
WWE has been running nearly all of its shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando since March when the company stopped traveling and fans were no longer able to attend events.
Young's primary role over the past several months has been as the host of WWE Backstage on FS1, but Fox announced this week the show will no longer be produced weekly.
In addition to the WWE Backstage gig, Young has been appearing on SmackDown recently as an interviewer and moderator. With multiple people within WWE reportedly testing positive for COVID-19, that may have been how Young came into contact with it.
