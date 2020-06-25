2020 NBA 2K League Results: 76ers GC Get 1st Win of Season

Michelle Farsi/Getty Images

Big performances, wild stat lines and one team finally getting an elusive first dub of the season—Wednesday night was rocking at the NBA2K League.

Below we'll break down all the scores, top highlights and more from the latest slate of games.

Scores

Grizz Gaming def. Knicks Gaming: 72-80, 84-79, 84-70

76ers GC def. Pistons GT: 65-72, 72-61, 62-55

Hornets Venom GT def. Pacers Gaming: 76-66, 63-53

T-Wolves Gaming def. Lakers Gaming: 66-58, 84-50

Recap

Vandi was excellent Wednesday night.

The Grizz Gaming star went off for 43 points in Game 2 and a near triple-double in Game 3 with 42 points, nine assists and nine steals.

Yes, you read that correctly: nine steals!

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That helped Grizz Gaming steal the win, moving them to 5-5 on the year. Knicks Gaming matched that mark, dropping to 5-5 themselves.

For the Sixers, it was a big win. They finally got rid of the goose egg they had been laying in the standings with a hard-fought victory over Pistons GT.

Radiant was the star for the Sixers with 34 points and 11 assists in Game 2 and 27 points and 10 assists in Game 3.

The Sixers are now 1-6, while Pistons GT fell to 2-8.

With 67 combined points in the sweep, it was all about Snubby for Hornets Venom GT. He also posted 14 total assists and four total steals.

He was straight fire in both games:

The Hornets are now 6-3 after their win, while Pacers Gaming dropped to 4-6 with the loss.

JMoney lived up to his name Wednesday night, putting up 70 total points in a dominant sweep. He flashed some serious moves in the process:

T-wolves Gaming moved to 6-3 on the season, while Lakers Gaming fell to 2-9.