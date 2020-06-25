Arthur Blank Pledges Book Proceeds to National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank will donate the personal proceeds from his upcoming book Good Company directly to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

The team announced Blank's intentions Wednesday, adding that he will also make an initial contribution of $300,000.

Blank's story follows his journey from co-founding The Home Depot to turning the Falcons into a success and will attempt to explain how the values and culture that led to Home Depot's success can be replicated across industries.

The donations come at a time when Home Depot has alienated shoppers—some of whom are calling for boycotts of the store in the wake of nationwide protests against systemic racism—because of Blank's fellow co-founder Bernie Marcus' close ties to the Trump administration.

Blank retired from the company in 2001.

"When good companies put the well-being of their customers, their associates and their communities first, financial success will follow," Blank writes in his book. "The entrepreneurs and business leaders of today and tomorrow have an extraordinary opportunity: to prove that through upholding values we can create value—for the company, for the customer and for the community."

Good Company is due out September 15.