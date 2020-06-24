Rob Gronkowski Narrowly Defeats Venus Williams on 'Game On!'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Wednesday's episode of CBS' Game On! was all about conquering fears.

While that provided a fun hour for the audience, it's unclear if the same can be said for Rob Gronkowski and Venus Williams, who had to overcome a number of challenges in the process.

This week Williams was joined by comedians Ian Karmel and Tony Hale, while former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moynihan and comedian Bobby Lee aided Gronkowski.

Team Gronk took the victory, 11-10, and in the process made Williams confront her ultimate phobia of snakes as penance for the loss.

The contest started out with one feat of strength and another of endurance. In the evening's first event, Gronkowski and Williams faced their fear of heights by being suspended from the rafters while competing in a sit-up contest.

This time it was the tennis star topping the football icon as Gronkowski tapped out after 10 sit-ups and was sent falling back to the ground.

Keep in mind, these episodes were all taped before Gronkowski announced he was coming out of retirement, so it's not like he was in peak football shape here. Still, if he can't do more than 10 sit-ups by Week 1, the tight end will likely feel the wrath of quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronk would get revenge quickly, outdueling Williams in a Double Dutch jump rope battle, so Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can breathe easy knowing his stamina is still up to standards.

Perhaps the best contest of the episode was a game called MaskNot, in which Williams was presented with three sports mascots and had to suss out which one was fake. The choices were between Bernie of the Inland Empire 66ers, Mama Peno of the San Antonio Flying Chanclas and the fake Blobby of the fictional Burlington Bombers. Blobby was apparently too good to be true, as Williams correctly pegged him as the fraud.

All of it led up to an obstacle course in which each team answered trivia questions while the other raced to complete the route.

That's where Gronkowski shined the most, as he was able to power his way through and avoid having to wear a live snake as punishment for losing.

Game On! currently airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.