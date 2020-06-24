Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: 'I Do Hope We Have a Season, but It Has to Be Right'

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is recovering from COVID-19, is hopeful there will be a 2020 NFL season but expressed concern over it being done "right."

"I got corona, and it really didn't affect me much," Elliott said on Twitch, per Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. "But a lot of people have kids. They may have kids with asthma. Their parents or grandparents may live with them.

"I do hope we have a season, but it has to be right."

Elliott was one of a number of Cowboys players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He said he said he experienced a cough and shortness of breath but is currently feeling "good." While Elliott has not undergone a test to clear himself to resume working out, he said he expects to do so soon.

The NFL is currently planning to hold the 2020 regular season as scheduled, with fans in the stands. The league has maintained its plans can change based on recommendations from medical professionals, but it has not introduced any alternatives to the status quo.

Cases of COVID-19 reached a single-day high Wednesday in the United States, indicating the pandemic is nowhere close to being contained. Several states, including Texas and Florida, which were two of the earliest states to "reopen," have seen massive spikes in reported cases.