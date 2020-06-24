Report: Many with Jets Have 'Strong Belief' They'll Never Win with Adam Gase

Gary Landers/Associated Press

A growing number of people within the New York Jets reportedly have a "strong belief" the team won't have success as long as Adam Gase is head coach.

Per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, there is a "prevailing sentiment" in New York's locker room that "players don't respect Gase, who has rubbed them the wrong way with his inability to lead and lack of support."

That lack of confidence in Gase extends beyond players, with "coaches and front office members" who "don't trust or believe" in the head coach.

The Jets hired Gase as their head coach in January 2019. His tenure has been more notable for things that happen between games than anything on the field.

Mehta reported in May 2019 that Gase "absolutely" didn't want the Jets to sign Le'Veon Bell in free agency.

At his end-of-season press conference Dec. 31, Gase didn't give an enthusiastic response to reporters when asked if he wanted Bell back in 2020: "He's under contract for three more years. You can ask [general manager] Joe [Douglas] tomorrow."

During the 2019 season, wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, safety Jamal Adams and guard Kelechi Osemele used social media to voice their displeasure with the organization.

The Jets finished 7-9 in Gase's first season at the helm. It was their best record since the 2015 campaign, when they won 10 games.