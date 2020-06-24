AEW's Jon Moxley Told Tony Khan He Had Secondhand Exposure to COVID-19

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling pulled Jon Moxley from Wednesday's edition of Dynamite because of his secondhand exposure to COVID-19.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said Moxley "had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19." As a result, AEW's doctor told the world champion to stay home and get tested for the coronavirus:

Like WWE, AEW has continued operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion taped episodes in Norcross, Georgia, after moving from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported in March that "talent got tested by a team of physicians yesterday before entering Daily's Place in Jacksonville to be involved in the show."

During the May 6 episode of the AEW Dynamite Post Show, announcer Tony Schiavone provided some details behind the company's coronavirus protocols.

"Just to let you guys know, many of us came in yesterday and we had to be tested for COVID," Schiavone said (h/t Satin). "Once we got tested for COVID, we got the yellow stripe [wristband] that we were clean. Then, today, have our temperature taken and you had the blue one [wristband] to say you can get in as well."

Khan also tweeted June 16 that anybody who works backstage or around the ring is tested at the start of every week when a broadcast is scheduled.

Moxley is scheduled to face Brian Cage at Fyter Fest, which will air July 1 and July 8.