Novak Djokovic's Parents Blame Grigor Dimitrov for Spreading COVID-19

June 24, 2020

This photograph taken on June 18, 2020, shows (L/R):Croatia's Borna Coric, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Germany's Alexander Zverev, tennis players as they pose for a group photograph ahead of an exhibition basketball match in Zadar. - Croatia's Borna Coric announced on June 22, 2020, that he has become the second player to test positive for coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition tournament in Croatia featuring world number one Novak Djokovic.
STRINGER/Getty Images

The parents of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic are blaming fellow ATP Tour player Grigor Dimitrov for spreading COVID-19 during their son's Adria Tour exhibition tournament.

Djokovic, who was criticized for the event's lax enforcement of coronavirus safety measures, announced Tuesday he'd tested positive for COVID-19. His parents blamed Dimitrov, who confirmed his positive diagnosis Monday, for spreading the disease, per Dusan Stojanovic of the Associated Press.

"Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where," his father, Srdjan, told RTL Croatia TV. "He didn't test here, he tested somewhere else ... I think that's not fair. He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia. Nobody is feeling well because of this situation."

His mother, Dijana, told the Belgrade Blic: "It is horrible what is being written, but we are used to it."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

