Novak Djokovic's Parents Blame Grigor Dimitrov for Spreading COVID-19

The parents of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic are blaming fellow ATP Tour player Grigor Dimitrov for spreading COVID-19 during their son's Adria Tour exhibition tournament.

Djokovic, who was criticized for the event's lax enforcement of coronavirus safety measures, announced Tuesday he'd tested positive for COVID-19. His parents blamed Dimitrov, who confirmed his positive diagnosis Monday, for spreading the disease, per Dusan Stojanovic of the Associated Press.

"Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where," his father, Srdjan, told RTL Croatia TV. "He didn't test here, he tested somewhere else ... I think that's not fair. He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia. Nobody is feeling well because of this situation."

His mother, Dijana, told the Belgrade Blic: "It is horrible what is being written, but we are used to it."

