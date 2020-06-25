Building the Perfect MLB Pitching Staff for a Modern Team

0 of 7

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Here's an interesting thought experiment: You've been put in charge of building an MLB pitching staff from scratch, and you get to take arms from any current big league club.

Hold on, though, there are caveats.

First, we're looking for balance that reflects reality and modern baseball thinking: A mix of aces and mid-rotation hurlers, youth and experience, lefties and righties, bullpen guys and starters. We'll even toss in an opener.

We're also considering cost.

Contracts factor in, and we're imposing a somewhat-arbitrary single-season salary cap of $85 million, which we'll stay slightly under. It's not in the richest range, but it's not penny-pinching, either. For comparison, the New York Yankees were slated to pay the pitchers on their expected MLB roster roughly $131.45 million in 2020 (before the truncated season changed the calculus), per Spotrac.