Credit One Bank Invitational 2020: Sofia Kenin Wins on Rain-Shortened Day 1

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

The opening day of the Credit One Bank Invitational led to a pair of straight-set wins and another pair of postponements as weather got in the way of the final two scheduled matches.

Team Peace and Team Kindness split the matches that were played with Sofia Kenin and Leylah Fernandez each earning victories for their respective sides.

The Charleston, South Carolina, WTA contest pits two teams against each other in match play with points awarded for wins in individual matches. Available points increase with each day.

Here's a glance at how Day 1 shook out:

Credit One Bank Invitational Day 1 Results

Team Peace 1, Team Kindness 1

Sofia Kenin (Team Peace) def. Alison Riske (Team Kindness): 6-1, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez (Team Kindness) def. Emma Navarro (Team Peace): 6-4, 6-0

Danielle Collins (Team Peace) leads Amanda Anisimova (Team Kindness): 4-1, Postponed

Ajla Tomljanovic (Team Peace) vs. Shelby Rogers (Team Kindness): Postponed

Recap

Even before the weather delayed the final two matches, it disrupted the early contests.

Strong winds forced Kenin to adjust her swing, but she was ultimately able to pull through and keep Riske at arm's length for two sets.

"I knew I didn't have a lot of match play after my last tournament, so I just tried to take my time and play my aggressive game," Kenin told Tennis Channel. "I tried to not show it but I'm trying to be a perfectionist. I guess I wanted to win 0 and 0, but it was impossible. I'll take this win."

Fernandez and Navarro provided a rematch of the 2019 French Open Girl's Singles Final, and for the second time it was Fernandez coming out on top with relative ease.

"I'm super happy to be able to get the win for Team Kindness," Fernandez said. "Honestly, it was really hard in the beginning. I know Emma well. In the second set, I just found my groove and everything went in for me."

Collins was working on a strong lead over Anisimova when her match was delayed. The Florida native has tumbled in the world rankings to No. 51 after reaching No. 23 last year and has a prime opportunity to start climbing back up the leaderboard this week.

The match will resume on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, following Tomljanovic vs. Rogers at 2 p.m. ET in a non-televised match due to the scheduling.

Wednesday's main event should be the doubles match between the duos of Eugenie Bouchard and Danielle Collins against Sloane Stephens and Amanda Anisimova. It'll be worth watching to see how much energy Collins and Anisimova have left after completing their singles match earlier in the day.