Credit One Bank Invitational 2020: Sofia Kenin Wins on Rain-Shortened Day 1

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 24, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, Sofia Kenin returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. If World TeamTennis gets its way, Grand Slam champions Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens could be among the first tennis players to compete in front of fans after the coronavirus pandemic prompted lockdowns around the globe. WTT said Tuesday, May 26, 2020, it is planning to allow up to 500 spectators at each of its outdoor matches during a three-week season from July 12 to Aug. 2 at a resort in West Virginia.(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

The opening day of the Credit One Bank Invitational led to a pair of straight-set wins and another pair of postponements as weather got in the way of the final two scheduled matches.

Team Peace and Team Kindness split the matches that were played with Sofia Kenin and Leylah Fernandez each earning victories for their respective sides.

The Charleston, South Carolina, WTA contest pits two teams against each other in match play with points awarded for wins in individual matches. Available points increase with each day.

Here's a glance at how Day 1 shook out:

     

Credit One Bank Invitational Day 1 Results

Team Peace 1, Team Kindness 1

Sofia Kenin (Team Peace) def. Alison Riske (Team Kindness): 6-1, 6-1

Leylah Fernandez (Team Kindness) def. Emma Navarro (Team Peace): 6-4, 6-0

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Danielle Collins (Team Peace) leads Amanda Anisimova (Team Kindness): 4-1, Postponed

Ajla Tomljanovic (Team Peace) vs. Shelby Rogers (Team Kindness): Postponed

     

Recap

Even before the weather delayed the final two matches, it disrupted the early contests.

Strong winds forced Kenin to adjust her swing, but she was ultimately able to pull through and keep Riske at arm's length for two sets.

"I knew I didn't have a lot of match play after my last tournament, so I just tried to take my time and play my aggressive game," Kenin told Tennis Channel. "I tried to not show it but I'm trying to be a perfectionist. I guess I wanted to win 0 and 0, but it was impossible. I'll take this win."

Fernandez and Navarro provided a rematch of the 2019 French Open Girl's Singles Final, and for the second time it was Fernandez coming out on top with relative ease.

"I'm super happy to be able to get the win for Team Kindness," Fernandez said. "Honestly, it was really hard in the beginning. I know Emma well. In the second set, I just found my groove and everything went in for me."

Collins was working on a strong lead over Anisimova when her match was delayed. The Florida native has tumbled in the world rankings to No. 51 after reaching No. 23 last year and has a prime opportunity to start climbing back up the leaderboard this week.

The match will resume on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, following Tomljanovic vs. Rogers at 2 p.m. ET in a non-televised match due to the scheduling.

Wednesday's main event should be the doubles match between the duos of Eugenie Bouchard and Danielle Collins against Sloane Stephens and Amanda Anisimova. It'll be worth watching to see how much energy Collins and Anisimova have left after completing their singles match earlier in the day.

Related

    Wimbledon: Relive the drama of the longest tennis match in history

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wimbledon: Relive the drama of the longest tennis match in history

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Battle of the Brits: Best shots as Andy Murray beats Liam Broady

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Battle of the Brits: Best shots as Andy Murray beats Liam Broady

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Serena, Venus Williams' Father Richard Sued Over Film Rights

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Serena, Venus Williams' Father Richard Sued Over Film Rights

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Andy Murray returns to tennis with Battle of the Brits win over Liam Broady

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Andy Murray returns to tennis with Battle of the Brits win over Liam Broady

    Kevin Mitchell
    via the Guardian